Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pharma SAAS solutions must balance safety, efficiency: IQVIA

By Jenni Spinner contact
outsourcing-pharma.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA leader from IQVIA suggests what to look for when seeking ways to automate drug safety processes, while maintaining security and customer satisfaction. The pharmaceutical field was already undergoing a digital transformation when COVID-19 struck. After the pandemic landed, professionals faced even more challenges in the quest for improved efficiencies, reduced delays, improved security, and data integrity.

www.outsourcing-pharma.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saas#Data Aggregation#Data Management#Saas#Saas#Osp#R D#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
EconomyTimes Union

Martin & Company is a clear leader with their SaaS Data Solutions

Martin & Company is a leading consulting & advisory firm to the insurance industry and has announced exciting new enhancements to their SaaS Data Solutions. Their state filing management solution, OneView, and bureau circular monitoring/workflow tool, MyCircularActivity, are changing the way insurance carriers, MGA’s and programs administrators meet the demands of managing their current and historical state filings and compliance initiatives.
Economyoutsourcing-pharma.com

Ongoing training fills data management knowledge gaps: TriTiCon

A leader from the clinical tech consultancy shares advice on how to employ training to help keep up with the rapidly evolving field of data management. With the constant change in clinical trial technology, it can be a challenge for staff at every level to stay on top of the latest tools and trends. Anders Mortin, eClinical expert and cofounder of TriTiCon, discusses ways companies can harness ongoing training programs to prevent from falling behind.
Softwaretrendynews9.com

8 Reasons You Must Invest In A Customizable Invoicing Solution

Losing customers in their buyer’s journey can be bad for your business. Right from their first interaction to billing and converting them into long-term customers, a seamless interaction is a must. To help you stay miles ahead in this digital era, a free online invoice generator lets you generate customized invoices.
Economypharmacytimes.com

Expert: Technicians Are Essential to Patient Safety, Pharmacy Efficiency

In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Chris Zaleski, PharmD, RPh, said pharmacy technicians are essential pharmacy team members to prevent dispensing errors and enhance patient care. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Chris Zaleski, PharmD, RPh, said pharmacy technicians are essential pharmacy team members to prevent dispensing errors and enhance...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

SaaS Solutions Provider Kdan Mobile Software Raises $16 Million in Series B Funding From Group of Tier-One Global Investors

Investment Underscores the Importance of Modern Cloud-based Productivity and Business Tools for the Post-Pandemic Hybrid Workforce. Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a SaaS company that designs and provides cloud-based productivity and content creation solutions for desktop, web and mobile environments, announced that it has raised $16M in Series B funding from a who’s who of global investors, including Dattoz Partners (South Korea), WI Harper Group (U.S.), Taiwania Capital (Taiwan) and Golden Asia Fund Mitsubishi UFJ Capital (Japan). Lead Series B investor, Dattoz Partners, will take a seat on the Kdan Mobile Board to help guide the company as it expands its global footprint.
ConstructionLas Vegas Herald

Michael Kane Boral Recognizes Advancements in Home Construction Products Have Revolutionized the Safety and Efficiency of Homes

Advancements in Home Construction as Noted by Michael Kane Boral. As a face of construction in the US for over 40 years, Michael Kane Boral has witnessed the changes in the market throughout the years in terms of price, specifically, the highs and lows and what drives the price. However, Michael Kane Boral has expertise that extends beyond seeing the trends in construction material pricing. Michael Kane Boral has also noticed a drastic change in the quality of materials, such as with the advancements that have led to changes in the safety and efficiency of homes throughout the country.
Economytravelmole.com

SITA bolsters sustainable aviation solutions with Safety Line acquisition

Global aviation IT provider SITA has announced the acquisition of Safety Line S.A.S., a Paris based start-up specializing in digital solutions for aviation safety and efficiency. SITA says the acquisition will strengthen its Digital Day of Operations portfolio, helping airlines become more efficient and sustainable with extra fuel cost savings.
Businessoutsourcing-pharma.com

ACD/Labs, Science Data Experts establish AI partnership

The two companies will work together to come up with solutions that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to help accelerate innovation in R&D. Informatics specialist ACD/Lab has announced plans to collaborate with Science Data Experts (SDE) to come up with ways for life-science organizations to make use of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive R&D acceleration. Outsourcing-Pharma connected with two ACD/Labs representatives to learn more about the partnership, and how AI and ML can streamline data management:
Healthoutsourcing-pharma.com

The right questions and tools key to clinical data: Daelight

A leader from life-sciences IT consultancy Daelight Solutions shares how the clinical trial data landscape has changed and offers advice on how to keep up. The collection and utilization of clinical trial data have evolved rapidly in recent years—and the COVID-19 pandemic served to step up the pace. Teresa Montes, clinical practice lead with Daelight Solutions, spoke with Outsourcing-Pharma about the ways the industry has shifted and shares words of wisdom on how trial teams can stay on top of the changes.
IndustryGenetic Engineering News

Solutions for Improved Work-Life Balance of High-Throughput Bioprocess Development

We often hear that work-life balance is an essential part of any job experience, but all too often, production work is overlooked. Unfortunately, the biotech and pharma industries are not immune to this oversight. Thankfully, in recent years many life sciences companies have been focused on automation, with the intent to make the unbalanced scenario more equitable. Enabling workflows where operator presence can be minimized or even eliminated while still collecting critical process data allows investigators to focus their attention on essential parts of their research. Often, all it takes is well-designed additions to analytical equipment already in place to simplify established methodologies, free up personnel, and reduce scheduling conflicts.
SoftwareDark Reading

Are Security Attestations a Necessity for SaaS Businesses?

In 2011, Silicon Valley tech gurus predicted that software will eat the world. Today, we are living in that future, as most businesses use cloud-deployed software. It's not just in marketing or finance; IT security is also awash with software-as-a-service (SaaS). For perspective, nearly 90% of organizations use SaaS apps to run their businesses.
Economygcaptain.com

ABB further enhances efficiency of Azipod® electric propulsion with digital solution

Press Release – Already delivering decisive efficiency gains to an ever-increasing variety of ship types, ABB Azipod® electric propulsion now benefits from an automated steering function that helps further minimize fuel consumption and emissions. The new digital solution, ABB Ability™ OptimE – Toe Angle Optimization for Propulsion, supports crew in...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Safety and Productivity Solutions Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' by 2026 | Zebra Technologies, TE Connectivity, 3M

The latest report released on Global Safety and Productivity Solutions Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the Safety and Productivity Solutions Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Global Safety and Productivity Solutions Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are Zebra Technologies, TE Connectivity, 3M, Kion Group, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA), Honeywell & Siemtecha etc.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is often transmitted to others through respiratory droplets from saliva and nasal fluid. When an individual is infected with COVID-19, these tiny droplets contain SARS-CoV-2 viral particles that have a diameter within the range of 0-10 micrometers (µm).
Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Clinical Data, Precision Medicine to Target Improved Cancer Care

Through the partnership, COTA will provide support to MedStar Health as the organization uses real-world data to accelerate scientific discovery and enhance care for cancer patients. According to the press release, MedStar Health is the largest healthcare provider in the Maryland and Washington DC area. The provider’s cancer team includes...
Technologyaithority.com

InterSystems Introduces HealthShare Message Transformation Service as Part of the Amazon HealthLake Launch

Cloud-Based, On-Demand Service Translates Existing Healthcare Data to Comply With hl7® Fhir® Standards. InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, announced the availability of InterSystems HealthShare Message Transformation Service. Developed for use with Amazon HealthLake, the on-demand service enables healthcare providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies to convert their existing data formats to FHIR standards to populate Amazon HealthLake and extract the most value from their data.
Healthaithority.com

Sweetch Secures $20 Million Series a to Accelerate Fully Automated Hyper-Personalized Engagement Between Health Ecosystem Players and People With Chronic Conditions

Investment Will Scale Sweetch’s Just-in-Time-Adaptive-Intervention (Jitai) Technology to Help Each Individual Adhere to Their Treatment Programs and Improve Clinical Outcomes. Sweetch, a digital therapeutics innovator and creator of the hyper-personalized engagement platform for chronic conditions, announced the completion of a $20 million Series A round of funding. The funds will...
Health Servicesaithority.com

Flywheel And Siemens Healthineers Partner For Healthcare Research Collaboration

Flywheel, the leading data management platform for medical research and collaboration, announced a partnership and enterprise license agreement with Siemens Healthineers. Under the agreement, Flywheel will deliver a cloud-based research collaboration solution on the Siemens Healthineers teamplay digital health platform. Rolling out first in North America, the teamplay collaboration solution will enable Siemens Healthineers and its many research partners around the world to securely share data, algorithms, and expertise to drive innovation in medical imaging.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Human Capital Management Software Market to See Huge Growth by Workday, Oracle, Kronos, Ultimate Software

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Human Capital Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Human Capital Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Human Capital Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy