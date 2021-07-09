Pharma SAAS solutions must balance safety, efficiency: IQVIA

We often hear that work-life balance is an essential part of any job experience, but all too often, production work is overlooked. Unfortunately, the biotech and pharma industries are not immune to this oversight. Thankfully, in recent years many life sciences companies have been focused on automation, with the intent to make the unbalanced scenario more equitable. Enabling workflows where operator presence can be minimized or even eliminated while still collecting critical process data allows investigators to focus their attention on essential parts of their research. Often, all it takes is well-designed additions to analytical equipment already in place to simplify established methodologies, free up personnel, and reduce scheduling conflicts.