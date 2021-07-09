Pharma SAAS solutions must balance safety, efficiency: IQVIA
A leader from IQVIA suggests what to look for when seeking ways to automate drug safety processes, while maintaining security and customer satisfaction. The pharmaceutical field was already undergoing a digital transformation when COVID-19 struck. After the pandemic landed, professionals faced even more challenges in the quest for improved efficiencies, reduced delays, improved security, and data integrity.www.outsourcing-pharma.com
