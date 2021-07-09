RIXS demonstrates magnetic behaviour in nickelate superconductors
The discovery of the first high-temperature superconductor in 1986 brought with it the hope that superconductivity would one day revolutionise power transmission, electronic devices and other technologies. Materials that show superconductivity (zero electrical resistance) generally do so at an extremely low temperature. For their use to become widespread and world-changing, we need to develop a material that is superconducting close to room temperature. Research showed that the first high-temperature superconductor - a copper oxide compound - was part of a family of materials known as cuprates. Scientists have found cuprates that are superconducting at temperatures as high as 133.5 K. However, we don't fully understand how superconductivity arises in the high temperature superconductors. In 2019, the discovery of superconductivity in a nickel oxide compound opened up new avenues of research. Scientists can now compare this nickelate material to cuprates to discover the similarities and differences. In a study recently published in?Science, researchers at Diamond, SLAC, Stanford University, and Leiden University, used Resonant Inelastic X-ray Scattering (RIXS) to study the magnetic properties of the nickelate superconductor. Their results shed light on the underlying physics that gives rise to superconductivity.www.eurekalert.org
