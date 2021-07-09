Now Streaming: Lucille Ball, Joan Collins and More
The Dean Martin celebrity roasts were legendary, and our Broadway Babe has unearthed the 1975 roast on NBC of Lucille Ball. There’s a beautiful 1999 tribute to Nancy Lamont, one of the greatest performers of her generation who tragically died at 43. You’ll love the 1972 TV production “Of Thee I Sing” with Carroll O’Connor, Cloris Leachman, Jack Gifford, Michele Lee, and Jim Backus. And then there’s a great Piers Morgan interview with 88-year-old Dame Joan Collins.thethreetomatoes.com
