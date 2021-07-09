Cancel
Now Streaming: Lucille Ball, Joan Collins and More

By Randie Levine Miller
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dean Martin celebrity roasts were legendary, and our Broadway Babe has unearthed the 1975 roast on NBC of Lucille Ball. There’s a beautiful 1999 tribute to Nancy Lamont, one of the greatest performers of her generation who tragically died at 43. You’ll love the 1972 TV production “Of Thee I Sing” with Carroll O’Connor, Cloris Leachman, Jack Gifford, Michele Lee, and Jim Backus. And then there’s a great Piers Morgan interview with 88-year-old Dame Joan Collins.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Phyllis Diller
Person
Ira Gershwin
Person
Michael Collins
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Jim Backus
Person
Joan Collins
Person
Jack Benny
Person
Ginger Rogers
Person
Carroll O'connor
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Henry Fonda
Person
Michele Lee
Person
Nipsey Russell
Person
Vivian Vance
Person
Milton Berle
#Broadway Babe#Nbc#The Dean Martin Roast#Totie Fields#The Friars Club#The Ny Friars Club#Dean Freddie Roman#Pbs#Tomatoes#Cbs Tv
TV & Videosmetv.com

In Memoriam: Remembering the TV stars we lost in 2021

We said goodbye to favorites from The Rifleman, The Love Boat, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and more. As we reach the midway point of the year, we want to take a moment to reflect upon the beloved television talents that have passed away in 2021. Over the past six...
Moviesthatshelf.com

The Criterion Shelf: Starring Judy Holliday

The Best Actress envelope was the most anticipated opening of 1951. At the 23rd Oscar ceremony, movie fans, bookies, and reporters had their money split between two highly celebrated comeback candidates: either Gloria Swanson’s magnificent return to acting after almost twenty years in Billy Wilder’s Sunset Boulevard, or Bette Davis’s return to critical acclaim after having been declared “box office poison” by the studio for whom she had earned multiple millions, playing Margot Channing in Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s All About Eve. Eve ended up being the night’s big winner, taking six Oscars (including Best Picture) to Sunset’s three, but on the choice for Best Actress, Academy voters were also likely split and allowed a third candidate to emerge. The name in the envelope was neither of these screen queens, but a newcomer who had repeated her Broadway success in the film version of Garson Kanin’s Born Yesterday: Judy Holliday. Or as the audience knew her, “Who?”
TV & VideosColumbian

CNN zooms in with ‘History of the Sitcom’

Of all genres created for TV, the sitcom is arguably the most enduring. It’s the one that made Lucille Ball, Dick Van Dyke and Bob Newhart household names for generations. It’s the genre that made Jerry Seinfeld not just rich, but insanely rich. It’s the genre that usually generates the most minutes eaten up on various streaming services any given week.
MoviesPopMatters

The Way They Kiss in ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’

Mary Tyler Moore won Emmy Awards for two TV series that defined the sitcom sophistication of their eras. She went from the glamorous if restless Camelot-era housewife of The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-66) to the single career woman of The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-77). In between these milestones, she tried the big screen in four films. This experience convinced her to stick with TV for the time being.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

‘The Birds’ star Veronica Cartwright recalls giving Beaver Cleaver his first kiss, meeting Alfred Hitchcock

Veronica Cartwright has survived giving Beaver Cleaver his first kiss and impressing Alfred Hitchcock. The former child star and older sister of “Sound of Music” actress Angela Cartwright has led a decades-long career in both film and television. At age 9, she appeared in 1958’s “In Love and War,” where she played Robert Wagner’s sister. The actress was also a semi-regular on the CBS series “Leave It to Beaver” as Violet Rutherford, famed for giving Jerry Mathers’ iconic character his first on-screen smooch. At age 15, she won an Emmy for Best Actress in the TV film “Tell Me Not in Mournful Numbers.”
Freeport, ILFreeport Journal Standard

Moeller’s Musings: Gary Grant biography recalls classic Hollywood

If you are a fan of classic Hollywood, you might enjoy a new book from the Freeport Public Library that I just finished reading. It’s “Cary Grant, a Brilliant Disguise” by Scott Eyman. The author has done exhaustive research on his subject. He lays out pretty much everything one might want to know about Grant in 830 large print pages, not including another 60 pages of chapter notes.
TV ShowsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Norman Lear’s classic TV shows now streaming; new music; more: Buzz

Norman Lear’s catalog of classic TV shows from the 1970s and ‘80s is coming to streaming. IndieWire reports Amazon Prime Video and its free (with ads) television platform IMDbTV will become the new home of “All in the Family,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “The Jeffersons,” “227,” “Sanford and Son,” as well as its spin-off “Sanford,” “Maude,” “Good Times,” and “One Day at a Time.” All launched Thursday on Prime Video or IMDbTV; some of the shows were previously available on digital platforms like Apple TV, Pluto TV or Starz, but this will be the first time fans can stream “227″ and “Sanford and Son,” plus get the rest of Lear’s Emmy-winning works all in one place.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?. The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the...
Burbank, CANew York Post

‘The Golden Girls’ actor Chick Vennera dead at 74

Chick Vennera, a veteran actor of stage and screen, has died from cancer at his home in Burbank, California. The 74-year-old’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera, Deadline reported. The multi-talented actor, singer and dancer starred on Broadway, in films, television series and animated series throughout his nearly...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Joanne Linville death: Star Trek and The Twilight Zone actor dies aged 93

Joanne Linville, the actor best known for the role of the Romulan commander in 1968’s Star Trek: The Original Series died in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 June) aged 93. The co-founder of the Stella Adler Academy in Los Angeles also appeared in shows and films like Kraft Theatre, James Dean, I Spy, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie’s Angels, Dynasty, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Studio One.“Linville lived a full life,” read a press release announcing her death. “One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”Linville, who appeared in over 100...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Unrecognizable in Photos From Rare Public Sighting

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, one of the ultimate '90s teen heartthrobs, was photographed in public for the first time in nearly 8 years on Wednesday. The Home Improvement actor was seen in Hollywood walking his two dogs and vaping while wearing a mask and a hoodie. Thomas, 39, made the conscientious decision to step away from Hollywood after leaving Home Improvement in 1998 after an extremely successful career as a child actor. He did guest appearances on shows like Veronica Mars, Ally McBeal, and Smallville, and was most recently seen in four episodes of Tim Allen's latest sitcom Last Man Standing.
Moviesoutsider.com

‘Jeopardy!: Alex Trebek Revealed the Two Actors He’d Like to Portray Him in a Movie

Late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek was no stranger to having actors portray him on screen. The only catch was the depictions were generally done for the sake of comedy. For example, “Saturday Night Live” set the likes of Will Ferrell to the task. But if someone ever made a serious movie about Alex Trebek or one related to the show, who did he want to play him?

