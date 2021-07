Quantum Computing: This is how quantum error correction works. Schrödinger’s cat as a model for a quantum pendulum. In 1994, the physicist Peter Shor caused a sensation with an algorithm for quantum computers: the method was supposed to break down whole numbers into their prime factors and run in polynomial time – much faster than any classical method. The endangered popular cryptography method based on the fact that the prime factorization of large numbers takes a long time. However, qubits form filigree systems that are susceptible to unwanted environmental influences. So it seemed unlikely at the time that they could ever be robust enough to factorize even small numbers – let alone the hundreds of digits in cryptography. But a year later Shor presented quantum error correction as the solution.