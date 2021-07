If you’re reading this, you’ve likely dreamed of competing against other elite athletes at the Division I level. You may have even asked yourself if you are built for Division I sports. However, the reality is, just less than 2% of all high school athletes will be able to compete at a DI school. For some of the other 99%, the difference between elite and excellent athletes can be minuscule, for others, it can be mammoth. And if you’re wondering where you stand, consider these factors: