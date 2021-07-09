Cancel
Michigan State

Work from Harbor is the Best Way to Work from Home in Michigan

By Bobby Guy
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 9 days ago
Work habits changed during the pandemic and some people are still working from home, What if you could work from your boat? Of course it's a thing in Michigan. At 3,288 miles, Michigan's shoreline is second-longest only to Alaska in length. The Great Lakes State owns the recognition for the most miles of freshwater coastline in the entire country, and we have almost as many lakes as Minnesota's 10,000. California is the only state with more registered boats, and they only win by about 50,000.

