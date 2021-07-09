Cancel
'Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind': Who Wrote the Smash Hit?

By Darby Sparkman
Cover picture for the article

It's common to know the star-studded names behind country classics like "That's The Way Love Goes," "I Wonder Do You Think of Me," and "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind." It can be fairly uncommon, though, to know who penned the popular tunes. (Whitey) Sanger D. Shafer's life changed...

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

MusicPosted by
Distractify

Country Singer Takes Cheesy, Stereotypical Lyrics and Turns Them Into a Banger

Country music often gets a bad rap. With songs like "Red Solo Cup" and "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy," it's not hard to see why people aren't afraid to lump country up into a single category. But there's a quality of great country music that's often overlooked: its earnestness and willingness to lean into emotional honesty. After all, Dolly Parton wrote "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" on the same day.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

VOTE: What’s The Saddest Country Song Of All Time?

Everybody loves a sad country song. It’s doesn’t get any better than those cheatin’, heartbreak, tear-in-my-beer country songs. The sadder the better. We’ve seen some good discussion on the topic of the saddest country song of all time, with people mentioning everything from Hank’s “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” to “Even Though I’m Leaving” by Luke Combs.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Chris & Morgane Stapleton Singing The Waylon Jennings Hit “Amanda” Back In 2012 Is Nothing Short Of Incredible

What did we do to deserve Chris Stapleton? Every single time he opens his mouth, it’s as if the clouds are parting, the skies are opening, and the voice of an angel emanates from the Heavens. We all know the greatness of “Tennessee Whiskey,” and many of us know his album cuts, but today, we’re talking it back to 2012 and a phenomenal Don Williams/Waylon Jennings cover featuring impeccable harmony vocals from Chris’ wife, the very talented Morgane Stapleton. Originally […] The post Chris & Morgane Stapleton Singing The Waylon Jennings Hit “Amanda” Back In 2012 Is Nothing Short Of Incredible first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MusicHuffingtonPost

Brooke Eden Shares What It Took To Come Out In Country Music: ‘It’s A Lot Harder’

Brooke Eden has spent the first half of 2021 reintroducing herself after a more than four-year hiatus. The Nashville singer-songwriter reemerged in the spotlight in February with a breezy, country-pop anthem, “No Shade,” her first new song since the 2016 EP “Welcome to the Weekend.” Two additional singles, “Sunroof” and “Got No Choice,” soon followed.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Hank Williams Sr.'s Grandson Sam Shares New Song 'Kids,' Featuring Keith Urban

As the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams Sr, it was only natural that Sam Williams would find his place in country music just like his father, Hank Williams Jr. At this point, it's becoming a family tradition to pursue music in Nashville. Williams' debut album Glasshouse Children is set for release on August 20th but the singer-songwriter has given us a preview of what's to come with his new Keith Urban collaboration, "Kids."
MusicPosted by
Taste of Country

Garth Brooks’ New Single Confirms ‘That’s What Cowboys Do’

Country superstar Garth Brooks’ new single, “That’s What Cowboys Do,” is a sure-'nuff, waltz-worthy story song. The fifth single from Brooks' latest album, Fun, is a traditional country tune that features slide guitars and fiddles so classic that listeners can almost see boot-wearing couples making their way around the dance floor at Billy Bob’s in Ft. Worth, Texas.
MusicPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

10 Best Country Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Great country albums have great country songs, but the best country albums lay a thread from the first song to the last. Fewer and fewer artists are passionate about creating a 10, 12 or 14 song work of art than ever before, but the best prove it's still possible. It's still important.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

George Strait Asks Fans if Their Favorite Song is ‘Give It Away’ in New Post and the Responses Are Glorious

When an artist has a great body of work, it’s hard to pick a single favorite song. This is especially true if the artist has been making music for over forty years. Furthermore, it gets harder when that artist has just as many chart-topping hits. George Strait checks all of those boxes. So, it would be easy to see why many fans have a hard time picking a favorite song by him. There are just too many to pick from.
Musicheraldcourier.com

On the Record: How did the song 'Release Me' become so successful?

Q: Who wrote and who first sang the song with the line “Please release me, let me go”?. A: The song “Release Me” is one of the most successful songs of the last 50 years. Written by Eddie Miller, Dub Williams and Robert Yount in 1946, the song was first recorded by Miller without much success. In 1954, a new version of the song was recorded by the Western swing band Jimmy Heap and the Melody Makers and reached the Top Ten. That same year, country singer Ray Price recorded “Release Me” and had a Top Ten hit on the country charts. Eight years later, it was a hit again courtesy of Esther Phillips’ R&B version of the song. Englebert Humperdinck released the most well-known version of the song in 1967. The song became an international hit, reaching No. 4 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Britain.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Dierks Bentley and His 12-Year-Old Daughter Sing "Different For Girls"

When country singer Dierks Bentley performed at Chicago's Windy City Smokeout last weekend, he brought along a special guest: his 12-year-old daughter Evie. Together, the father-daughter duo performed "Different For Girls": Bentley's popular duet with the Elle King. And man, does little Evie got pipes! It sounds Bentley's kid has the chops to be a real country star. Just like her daddy.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Give It Away,” George Strait

In 2014, with the completion of his Cowboy Rides Away tour—a star-studded affair featuring the leading lights of country music from the past three decades—George Strait walked away from full-time touring after an amazing run that began in the early ‘80s. When he “retired” he went out on top, having...
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

CMT to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Country Music Titan Charley Pride with “CMT GIANTS: CHARLEY PRIDE” Premiering Wednesday, August 25th at 9p/8c

NASHVILLE – CMT today announced “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride,” an all-new special celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of trailblazing country music titan Charley Pride. The star-packed, 90-minute event premieres Wednesday, August 25th at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT. “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride” brings together Charley’s superstar friends and some of...
Musiccountry1037fm.com

17 Songs That Made Luke Bryan A Superstar

Who has more fun than Luke Bryan? You can hear it on his songs, see it on his social media almost daily and also feel it when you see him perform live. As Luke celebrates his 45th birthday today (7/17), we take a look at 17 songs that made him a country superstar.
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'8 Seconds': The True Story Behind the Beloved Rodeo Film

The professional world of bull riding is not for the faint of heart. If you've ever been to the Texas rodeo or attended an event held by the professional rodeo cowboys association you know that it is quite literally a life and death career for bull riding champions. Even the most skilled rider has to be careful, knowing the dangers they face when riding a 1700 lb animal, clinging for dear life in order to get the most points.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Isabel Glasser: What Happened to George Strait's 'Pure Country' Love Interest?

American actress Isabel Glasser rose to fame as George Strait's love interest Harley Tucker in the 1992 Western musical movie, Pure Country. Strait's character Wyatt "Dusty" Chandler initially comes to Tucker's rescue when she is being harassed by a man. He then goes to live at her family's ranch and the two become close. The movie turned Glasser into something of a star, and the New York native went onto have a successful acting carer in the years following. However, in the mid-2000s, she seemingly retired from acting, and she hasn't appeared in the pubic eye since. Here's a look at Isabel Glasser's career before and after Pure Country.

