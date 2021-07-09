'Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind': Who Wrote the Smash Hit?

Q: Who wrote and who first sang the song with the line “Please release me, let me go”?. A: The song “Release Me” is one of the most successful songs of the last 50 years. Written by Eddie Miller, Dub Williams and Robert Yount in 1946, the song was first recorded by Miller without much success. In 1954, a new version of the song was recorded by the Western swing band Jimmy Heap and the Melody Makers and reached the Top Ten. That same year, country singer Ray Price recorded “Release Me” and had a Top Ten hit on the country charts. Eight years later, it was a hit again courtesy of Esther Phillips’ R&B version of the song. Englebert Humperdinck released the most well-known version of the song in 1967. The song became an international hit, reaching No. 4 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Britain.