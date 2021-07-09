Hitting the right note

What did you want to be when you were growing up? Does your job now resemble that in any way?. When I was growing up the internet wasn’t even a thing, so my role at Future didn’t exist back then. I actually wanted to be a musician – a bass player to be specific – but as you can imagine it’s not the easiest industry to break into. However, another thing I always loved was reading magazines – at the age of eight I was already reading several Future magazines, so I’ve definitely come full circle.