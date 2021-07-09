Cancel
Music

Hitting the right note

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who likes to sing in the shower probably knows that they sometimes sing out of tune. But what about professional singers? How well do they evaluate their own abilities? And what role does this self-assessment play in becoming a better musician? A research team from the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics in Frankfurt, New York University, and the University of Hamburg has now investigated these questions scientifically in a study of professional singers.

Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Durand Jones and the Indications Hit a High Note With “The Way That I Do”

Durand Jones and the Indications are only a couple of weeks from the release of their latest album Private Party. Their last two singles, “Witchoo” and “Love Work Will Work it Out” embodied the band’s old school sound perfectly. Full of boisterously good vocals from the entire band, with Durand Jones and Aaron Frazer taking the leads, and rhythms that just make you want to dance; it’s looking like Private Party is going to be incredible. Now with “The Way That I Do”, they pretty much solidified it.
Musicthespool.net

McCartney 3,2,1 strikes the right notes for music fans

This loose conversational look at McCartney’s work has plenty for those into him or music, but little for the casual viewer. Not all entertainment is for everyone. This is important to bear in mind when it comes to Hulu’s new series McCartney 3,2,1, a “musicians hang” documentary that sees famed producer Rick Rubin lead Paul McCartney down memory lane.
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Enters a Bar in the Deep West

Todays' #jokeoftheday is about a young man from the old days of the west. He went in search of a job at a saloon, and after getting the job, the owner gave him a warning he didn't see coming. A young man from the old days of the American west...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Anitta stuns in her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut

Anitta looks absolutely stunning in the spread for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, being photographed on a beach in Hollywood, Florida. The Brazilian superstar, whose full name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, shot to fame in 2013 after releasing her single, “Show das Poderosas” along with an...
Books & LiteratureCynthiana Democrat

Grace Notes

Years ago I wrote a book, “Girl on a Swing.” It was inspired by a greeting card that I’ve kept on my desk at work for going on 16 or so years. A year before I wrote the book, I would stare at the card with its image of a girl who looks to be about 8, on a swing mid flight, her face tilted skyward, utterly enjoying the momentum and sensation of flying.
Musicy100fm.com

Nashville notes

Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Matt Jordan has released a new song, "Fifth of July." It's his second single off his forthcoming album, set to arrive in the fall. Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!. Sign Up. mobile...
EntertainmentThe Drum

So You Want My Job? From bass guitar to hitting SEO notes, Future’s Sam Robson

What did you want to be when you were growing up? Does your job now resemble that in any way?. When I was growing up the internet wasn’t even a thing, so my role at Future didn’t exist back then. I actually wanted to be a musician – a bass player to be specific – but as you can imagine it’s not the easiest industry to break into. However, another thing I always loved was reading magazines – at the age of eight I was already reading several Future magazines, so I’ve definitely come full circle.
MusicSlipped Disc

Meet the Andrea Bocelli variant

Imagine you want success in classical music. Take a famous name and vary it slightly. Andrea Botticelli, a Toronto pianist, is releasing a debut album, “Stimme aus der Ferne – A Voice from the Distance”. She’s got a head start.
Musicpagosasprings.com

The story of Simon & Garfunkel

THIS IS THE STORY BEHIND A WONDERFUL SONG ……………….. Hello Darkness My Old Friend , a Simon and Garfunkel song inspired by a college roommate who went blind – reveals an untold story. One of the best-loved songs of all time. Simon & Garfunkel’s hit The Sound Of Silence topped...
MusicFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Surreal screwballs, and Foo Fighters

The fine distinction between “surreal” and “screwball” has been intriguing me lately. Webster’s says the surreal is “marked by the intense irrationality of a dream,” whereas a screwball is “crazily eccentric or whimsical.” On the other hand, the Major League Baseball Glossary maintains that “A screwball is a breaking ball designed to move in the opposite direction of just about every other breaking pitch. It is one of the rarest pitches thrown in baseball, mostly because of the tax it can put on a pitcher’s arm. The movement on the screwball — which travels toward the pitcher’s arm side — is caused by an extremely unorthodox throwing motion. In throwing the screwball, the pitcher snaps his wrist in a manner that causes his palm to face away from his glove side..”

