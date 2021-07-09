Cancel
Index of US-listed Chinese companies falls to lowest point in over a year

By The Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new wave of regulatory scrutiny for China’s technology companies has helped send an index of U.S.-traded Chinese stocks to its lowest point in more than a year. The S&P/BNY Mellon China Select ADR Index, which tracks the American depositary receipts for 56 Chinese companies, fell 2.9% Thursday, bringing it to levels last recorded in early July of last year. That underperformed a 0.9% pullback in the S&P 500.

www.foxbusiness.com

