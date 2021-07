The Internal Revenue Service has issued another round of refunds to people who overpaid their 2020 taxes on unemployment benefits. Some 4 million taxpayers are expected to receive refunds in the coming days. The money comes from a provision of the American Rescue Plan that excluded up to $10,200 in unemployment insurance from taxable income. The plan was passed in March, after some people had filed their taxes. The refunds come in the difference between what was paid and what was eventually excluded from taxation.