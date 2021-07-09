Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UPDATE 1-G20 to urge IMF reserve boost for vulnerable countries

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Adds details)

VENICE, July 9 (Reuters) - G20 finance ministers are to urge the International Monetary Fund to quickly come up with ways for countries to steer IMF resources that they do not need to countries that do, the latest version of their statement from a meeting in Venice showed.

The IMF said on Friday that its executive board had backed a $650 billion allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights, advancing the distribution of currency reserves to the IMF’s 190 member countries towards a targeted completion by the end of August.

“To significantly magnify the impact of the allocation, we call on the IMF to quickly present actionable options for countries to voluntarily channel a share of their allocated SDRs to help vulnerable countries,” said the G20 statement, which two sources said was expected to be released without changes at the ministers’ meeting in Venice.

“We call for contributions from all countries able to do so to reach an ambitious target in support of vulnerable countries,” it said.

Some countries, including France and the United States, have proposed that an additional $100 billion in SDRs that rich countries will get under the new allocation should be made available to poor countries.

As the pandemic strained developing countries’ finances, G20 countries agreed last year to suspend debt servicing payments from 45 countries. An estimated $4.6 billion were deferred in the first half of 2021.

With some countries needing even deeper debt relief, the G20 has also agreed a common framework for restructuring countries’ debt, under which Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia have already asked for help.

The G20 statement said the ministers welcomed recent progress on Chad and urged all bilateral government and private creditors to offer the countries the same restructuring terms as those to be agreed under the common framework.

The ministers also said they looked to forward to addressing Ethiopia’s case, which has made little progress so far, in a “timely” fashion. The IMF recently called for a creditor committee to be set up quickly to enable debt relief for Ethiopia. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Jason Neely and Kevin Liffey)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Debt Relief#G20#Debt Restructuring#Imf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Related
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

OPEC+ countries agree to boost oil production

VIENNA, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries, known as OPEC+, agreed in an online meeting on Sunday to boost oil production by 400,000 barrels a day as demand increases. OPEC and its non-OPEC allies also reached a deal to phase out...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Spain Inches Ahead With Pension Reform

Spain will pay workers to postpone retirement as part of a pensions reform strategy that analysts warn does not go far enough to cut a huge deficit in the system. With nearly 30 billion euros ($36 billion) of annual losses in 2020 and rising, Spain's social security budget is one of the biggest contributors to the country's ballooning public deficit.
Worldwincountry.com

BOJ to tap foreign asset holdings for green investment

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Friday it will start buying green bonds using its foreign reserves as part of efforts to promote global investment in activities aimed at combating climate change. Japan’s $1.4 trillion in foreign reserves are predominantly held by the Ministry of Finance,...
Economyhot96.com

EU Commission approves Ireland’s 989 million euro recovery plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Friday gave the green light to Ireland’s 989-million-euro ($1.2 billion) plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years. Ireland will receive grants from the 800-billion-euro European Union recovery fund approved by the...
Worldfinchannel.com

EBRD and EU support women entrepreneurs in Morocco

BEO events and communications agency benefits from the Women in Business programme. According to EBRD, Amina Moumny used to work for one of the most prestigious international hotels in Morocco’s cosmopolitan Casablanca. She loved her job as director of banqueting and seminars – meeting clients from various backgrounds, organising large events and ensuring that all guests had a memorable time.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EU probes 3.2 bln euro restructuring aid for airline TAP

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators will investigate whether a 3.2-billion-euro ($3.8 billion) restructuring plan for ailing Portuguese airline TAP is proportionate and complies with EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Friday. The overhaul plan involves around 2,000 job cuts by 2022, pay cuts of...
BusinessWNMT AM 650

Euro zone inflation easing confirmed, trade surplus dips

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation slowed in June after a steady acceleration in the first months of 2021, official data confirmed on Friday, while the bloc’s trade surplus shrank in May due to a decline of exports. European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19-country single-currency...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India central bank chief warns of downsides to direct financing of government deficit

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Direct financing or monetisation of the government's fiscal deficit by the central bank has several downsides, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an interview with newspaper Financial Express published on Thursday. "This (creating new money to finance the deficit) was done away with as part of the economic reforms … and it was further repudiated when the FRBM Act was enacted," Das told the paper.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst COVID-19 outbreak. The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

EU to widen carbon market scope in push to meet climate goals

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Shipping is to be included in Europe’s emissions trading system (ETS) and costs for all polluters are likely to rise under European Commission plans to meet the EU’s climate targets, documents published on Wednesday showed. Carbon markets will also be set up for emissions from...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's $1.8 billion mega project with China Railway falls through

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - An equity deal for a planned mega project near Malaysia’s capital involving the government, developer Iskandar Waterfront Holdings (IWH) and its Chinese partner will not proceed by mutual agreement, the parties said in a joint statement. The agreement on a 7.41 billion ringgit ($1.77 billion)acquisition for...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Chile central bank increases benchmark interest rate to 0.75%

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.75% from 0.5% on Wednesday, as a rapid COVID-19 vaccination program helps the world’s top copper producer resume economic activity. The bank had kept its interest rate steady since successive cuts up until late March, when it warned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy