Okay, stop us if you've heard this one before. So Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, JB Smoove, William Shatner, Eli Roth, the cast of Jackass, Noah Schnapp, Robert Irwin, the Sharknado leads, Dr. Sandra Lee aka "Dr. Pimple Popper", Josh Gates, Snoop Dogg, Mark Rober, Chris Rose, David Dobrik, and Kinga Philipps walk into an ocean… and that's kinda it. Okay, that might suck as a joke but it's a great line-up for Discovery Channel's Shark Week 2021. With all of those names in play (and as you're about to see, a ton more), it's no surprise that this week's shark programming (starting Sunday, July 11, and continuing through Sunday, July 18) comes in at 45 hours- the most hours of programming in Shark Week history,