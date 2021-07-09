Cancel
Taylor Swift, St. Vincent, & Jack Antonoff Given Writing Credit On Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in April, Olivia Rodrigo released her sticky pop snarl “Deja Vu,” the follow-up to her massive smash “Drivers License.” When the album dropped, a whole lot of people noticed that the bridge of “Deja Vu” sounded a bit like “Cruel Summer,” the song from Taylor Swift’s 2019 album Lover. Specifically, the shouting on the “Cruel Summer” bridge sounds like the shouting on the “Deja Vu” bridge. Now, Rodrigo has made that connection official.

