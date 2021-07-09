Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Discovery of a mechanism for efficient autophagosome formation

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrs. Nobuo Noda (Director) and Tatsuro Maruyama (Researcher) et al. at the Institute of Microbial Chemistry (BIKAKEN, Tokyo, Japan) discovered that lipidated Atg8(1), the most famous factor that mediates autophagy, has membrane perturbation activity and elucidated that this activity is responsible for efficient autophagosome formation. Autophagosome formation is an essential...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Research And Development#Bikaken#Nmr#Autophagosome Formation#Drs#Niigata University#Juntendo University#Ichio#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is often transmitted to others through respiratory droplets from saliva and nasal fluid. When an individual is infected with COVID-19, these tiny droplets contain SARS-CoV-2 viral particles that have a diameter within the range of 0-10 micrometers (µm).
SciencePhys.org

A mitochondrial self-preservation mechanism

Mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell, convert sustenance into energy, fueling the cell's activities. In addition to power, mitochondria also produce reactive oxygen species, byproduct molecules primed to help facilitate communication among the other units in the cells. But when produced too abundantly, they damage DNA and render some cellular components dysfunctional. Now, an international research team has revealed how mitochondria keep their reactive oxygen species production in check.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Radioactive Planet Formation

Young stellar objects are observed to have large X-ray fluxes and are thought to produce commensurate luminosities in energetic particles (cosmic rays). This particle radiation, in turn, can synthesize short-lived radioactive nuclei through spallation. With a focus on $^{26}$Al, this paper estimates the expected abundances of radioactive nulcei produced by spallation during the epoch of planet formation. In this model, cosmic rays are accelerated near the inner truncation radii of circumstellar disks, $r_{\scriptstyle X}\approx0.1$ AU, where intense magnetic activity takes place. For planets forming in this region, radioactive abundances can be enhanced over the values inferred for the early solar system (from meteoritic measurements) by factors of $\sim10-20$. These short-lived radioactive nuclei influence the process of planet formation and the properties of planets in several ways. The minimum size required for planetesimals to become fully molten decreases with increasing levels of radioactive enrichment, and such melting leads to loss of volatile components including water. Planets produced with an enhanced radioactive inventory have significant internal luminosity which can be comparable to that provided by the host star; this additional heating affects both atmospheric mass loss and chemical composition. Finally, the habitable zone of red dwarf stars is coincident with the magnetic reconnection region, so that planets forming at those locations will experience maximum exposure to particle radiation, and subsequent depletion of volatiles.
ScienceNature.com

Induced TRIM21 ISGylation by IFN-β enhances p62 ubiquitination to prevent its autophagosome targeting

The tripartite motif-containing protein 21 (TRIM21) plays important roles in autophagy and innate immunity. Here, we found that HECT and RLD domain containing E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 5 (HERC5), as an interferon-stimulated gene 15 (ISG15) E3 ligase, catalyzes the ISGylation of TRIM21 at the Lys260 and Lys279 residues. Moreover, IFN-β also induces TRIM21 ISGylation at multiple lysine residues, thereby enhancing its E3 ligase activity for K63-linkage-specific ubiquitination and resulting in increased levels of TRIM21 and p62 K63-linked ubiquitination. The K63-linked ubiquitination of p62 at Lys7 prevents its self-oligomerization and targeting to the autophagosome. Taken together, our study suggests that the ISGylation of TRIM21 plays a vital role in regulating self-oligomerization and localization of p62 in the autophagy induced by IFN-β.
ScienceNature.com

Membrane perturbation by lipidated Atg8 underlies autophagosome biogenesis

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Autophagosome biogenesis is an essential feature of autophagy. Lipidation of Atg8 plays a critical role in this process. Previous in vitro studies identified membrane tethering and hemi-fusion/fusion activities of Atg8, yet definitive roles in autophagosome biogenesis remained controversial. Here, we studied the effect of Atg8 lipidation on membrane structure. Lipidation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae Atg8 on nonspherical giant vesicles induced dramatic vesicle deformation into a sphere with an out-bud. Solution NMR spectroscopy of Atg8 lipidated on nanodiscs identified two aromatic membrane-facing residues that mediate membrane-area expansion and fragmentation of giant vesicles in vitro. These residues also contribute to the in vivo maintenance of fragmented vacuolar morphology under stress in fission yeast, a moonlighting function of Atg8. Furthermore, these aromatic residues are crucial for the formation of a sufficient number of autophagosomes and regulate autophagosome size. Together, these data demonstrate that Atg8 can cause membrane perturbations that underlie efficient autophagosome biogenesis.
ScienceEurekAlert

Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium (video)

Loading video... Caption The Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium will help develop novel methods and approaches to identify the genetic causes of single-gene diseases. Credit Ernesto del Aguila III, NHGRI Usage Restrictions Please include appropriate credits when using the image assets. Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy...
AgricultureEurekAlert

Modified yeast inhibits fungal growth in plants

About 70-80% of crop losses due to microbial diseases are caused by fungi. Fungicides are key weapons in agriculture's arsenal, but they pose environmental risks. Over time, fungi also develop a resistance to fungicides, leading growers on an endless quest for new and improved ways to combat fungal diseases. The...
EngineeringEurekAlert

Scientists create rechargeable swimming microrobots using oil and water

By combining oil drops with water containing a detergent-like substance, the scientists found they could produce artificial swimmers that are able to swim independently and even harvest energy to recharge. The oil droplets use fluctuating temperature changes in their surrounding environment to store energy and to swim. When cooled, the...
Sciencearxiv.org

Improving Efficiency and Accuracy of Causal Discovery Using a Hierarchical Wrapper

Causal discovery from observational data is an important tool in many branches of science. Under certain assumptions it allows scientists to explain phenomena, predict, and make decisions. In the large sample limit, sound and complete causal discovery algorithms have been previously introduced, where a directed acyclic graph (DAG), or its equivalence class, representing causal relations is searched. However, in real-world cases, only finite training data is available, which limits the power of statistical tests used by these algorithms, leading to errors in the inferred causal model. This is commonly addressed by devising a strategy for using as few as possible statistical tests. In this paper, we introduce such a strategy in the form of a recursive wrapper for existing constraint-based causal discovery algorithms, which preserves soundness and completeness. It recursively clusters the observed variables using the normalized min-cut criterion from the outset, and uses a baseline causal discovery algorithm during backtracking for learning local sub-graphs. It then combines them and ensures completeness. By an ablation study, using synthetic data, and by common real-world benchmarks, we demonstrate that our approach requires significantly fewer statistical tests, learns more accurate graphs, and requires shorter run-times than the baseline algorithm.
ScienceEurekAlert

Nitrogen-producing process of anammox bacterium finally uncovered

After years of research, the molecular structure of the enzyme responsible for a large part of the global nitrate and nitrogen production by bacteria has finally been uncovered. The anammox bacterium and other bacteria use this enzyme to convert toxic nitrite into nitrate. Now that the working of the enzyme has become clear, new possibilities have opened for the improved deployment of the anammox bacterium for power generation from wastewater and for the production of rocket fuel. Researchers from Radboud University and the Max Planck Institutes in Heidelberg and Frankfurt published a paper on the subject in Nature Microbiology today.
ScienceEurekAlert

Ovarian follicles derived from mouse pluripotent stem cells produce viable oocytes

Using mouse embryonic stem cells, researchers reconstituted ovarian follicle structures and used them to mature primordial germ cells into fully functional oocytes in vitro, which ultimately produced viable mouse offspring, according to a new report. The ability to generate and assemble the critical components necessary for oogenesis in the laboratory provides a model system to study the later events of oogenesis, which may have implications for assisted reproductive technologies. Coaxing germ cell precursors into functionally mature reproductive cells is a key aspect of in vitro gametogenesis and a major challenge in the study of reproductive biology. Successful methods have been developed to generate functional oocytes from mouse pluripotent stem cell-derived primordial germ cell-like cells (PGCLCs) in vitro. However, these cells require a somatic environment in which to develop into fully functional reproductive cells. In mammalian species, oocytes grow and mature in the ovarian follicle, a specialized fluid-filled sac that provides the signals needed for meiosis and germ cell growth. Takashi Yoshino and colleagues report a culture system that recreates this tissue environment by inducing female mouse embryonic stem cells to differentiate into functional fetal ovarian somatic cell-like cells (FOSLCs). When FOSLCs were combined with PGCLCs derived from mouse embryonic stem cells, the PGCLCs developed into viable oocytes within the reconstituted ovarian follicle structures, which could be fertilized and resulted in live, fertile offspring. "This technical breakthrough of Yoshino et al. holds enormous potential for germ cell research," write Lin Yang and Huck-Hui Ng in a related Perspective. "It allows for fully defined derivation of FOSLCs with substantial improvements in yield and without the need for genetic manipulations."
EngineeringEurekAlert

Biomolecular bonsai: Controlling the pruning and strengthening of neuron branches

Fukuoka, Japan--At this very moment, the billions of neurons in your brain are using their trillions of connections to enable you to read and comprehend this sentence. Now, by studying the neurons involved in the sense of smell, researchers from Kyushu University's Faculty of Medical Sciences report a new mechanism behind the biomolecular bonsai that selectively strengthens these connections.
Houghton, MImtu.edu

Rainmakers: The Turbulent Formation of Cloud Droplets

Turbulent air in the atmosphere affects how cloud droplets form. New research from Michigan Technological University’s cloud chamber changes the way clouds, and therefore climate, are modeled. Chat with an atmospheric scientist for more than a few minutes, and it’s likely they’ll start advocating for a planetary name change. Planet...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Statistical Mechanics of the Kompaneets Equation

As an important subject in non-equilibrium Statistical Mechanics, we study in this thesis the relaxation to equilibrium of a photon gas in contact with an non-relativistic and non-degenerate electron bath. Photons and electrons interact via the Compton effect, establishing thermal equilibrium of radiation with matter as pointed out by A.S. Kompaneets in 1957. The evolution of the photon distribution function is then described by the eponymous partial differential equation, here viewed as the diffusion approximation to the relativistic Boltzmann equation that describes the system. Being one of the few examples where this diffusion approximation can be performed in great detail, yielding the Bose-Einstein distribution as stationary solution, the Kompaneets equation also provides the description of the so-called Sunyaev-Zeldovich effect, which is the change of apparent brightness of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation. There are many ways of deriving this equation, but one of them, which was proposed by Kompaneets in 1957 stands out for its directness and simplicity. However, we point out in this work that there are some inconsistencies regarding this traditional derivation that were repeated by all the references we could find that follow the original framework of 1957. This thesis is divided in two parts: in the first we will be interested in how to deal with these inconsistencies, building the necessary basis in which the diffusion approximation to the Boltzmann equation is consistently performed. In the second part, we will be interested in possible extensions and beyond reviewing some existing extensions, we will also show that a new setup involving a master equation of a random walk with suitable chosen transition rates in the photon reciprocal space furnishes not only Kompaneets equation but also a first generalization to a system of bosons under a possible driving.
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

A rapid method to quantify antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists have developed a rapid, highly accurate test to detect antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, opening a new avenue for understanding the full extent of the pandemic and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines. In the 18 months since the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic, great strides...
ScienceEurekAlert

Silicon in drinking water caused irreversible lung pathologies in rodents

Bone density, skin and hair health, and the mobility of joints depend to a great extent on the microelement of silicon. We mostly get it with food, but silicon is also consumed with some biologically active additives that promise beauty, longevity, and youth. The element can also be found in drinking water of a natural origin: usually, it is included in the compound of sodium salt and metasiliconic acid. However, in the case of microelements, one should be extremely careful: a deficiency could lead to diseases, but an overdose could bring negative effects too.
ChemistryEurekAlert

RUDN University chemists propose a one-step synthesis of substances for medicine

The RUDN University chemists have discovered a reaction for the synthesis of acetimidamides, heterocyclic compounds with biological activity that can be used for the synthesis of hormones, anti-inflammatory and other medical drugs. The reaction goes in one step with an efficiency of up to 96%. The results are published in the journal Molecules.
CancerEurekAlert

Thinking without a brain

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. If you didn't have a brain, could you still figure out where you were and navigate your surroundings? Thanks to new research on slime molds, the answer may be "yes." Scientists from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University and the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University have discovered that a brainless slime mold called Physarum polycephalum uses its body to sense mechanical cues in its surrounding environment, and performs computations similar to what we call "thinking" to decide in which direction to grow based on that information. Unlike previous studies with Physarum, these results were obtained without giving the organism any food or chemical signals to influence its behavior. The study is published in Advanced Materials.
ChemistryEurekAlert

RUDN University chemists obtained an unusual planar nickel complex exhibiting magnetic properties

RUDN University chemists obtained a metal-containing complex with an unusual planar architecture. The unexpected structure was formed due to the spontaneous fixation of carbon dioxide from the air during the reaction. This compound exhibits unusual magnetic properties (spin glass behaviour). This can be useful for creating memory storage devices. The results are published in the Journal of Organometallic Chemistry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy