Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Rare disease specialists talk resources, research and hope

By Jenni Spinner contact
outsourcing-pharma.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Rare/Orphan Diseases, Special Patient Population webinar, a group of industry experts discussed challenges and opportunities faced in the field. A rare disease diagnosis can be grim for a patient; many of these uncommon conditions currently have few or no treatment options available. However, as presenters discussed during Outsourcing-Pharma’s recent Rare/Orphan Diseases, Special Patient Population​ online event, there are promising developments in the works, thanks to the contributions of patient advocacy groups, regulatory resources, and pharma firms focused on rare/orphan treatments.

www.outsourcing-pharma.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Nih#Rafael Pharmaceuticals#Oopd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Research round-up: autoimmune disease

Links between COVID-19 and autoimmunity, a better model of coeliac disease, and other highlights from clinical trials and laboratory studies. You have full access to this article via your institution. Autoimmunity on the rise. For decades, clinical observations have suggested that the prevalence of autoimmune disease is increasing. However, studies...
Ohio StatePhramalive.com

Ohio State Researchers Use Gene Therapy to Treat Children with Rare AADC Disease

A new study has found potential in a novel gene therapy method to help children born with the rare genetic and neurodegenerative disorder, AADC deficiency. Researchers from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center published their findings in the online scientific journal Nature Communications.
Florida Stateorlandomedicalnews.com

Rare Disease Council in Florida: Hopeful Start of a New Rare Era

Just over six years ago, my family changed forever. What began as a conversation about a possible learning disability for my son would instead enter my family into a new chapter of unknowns and heartbreak. After several tests ordered by an endocrinologist in March of 2015, my son Alexander was...
Diseases & Treatmentsthehealthcareblog.com

The Case to Realign Parkinson’s Disease Research

If asked, the leaders of the research organizations working on Parkinson’s disease would say that they have made tremendous progress and are optimistic on finding a cure for the disease. In truth, this viewpoint understates the magnitude of the challenge and results in insufficient resources being devoted to PD. Given...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Balo's concentric sclerosis – A rare entity within the spectrum of demyelinating diseases

J Neurol Sci. 2021 Jul 7;428:117570. doi: 10.1016/j.jns.2021.117570. Online ahead of print. Baló’s concentric sclerosis (BCS) is a rare, inflammatory demyelinating disease of the central nervous system (CNS). Historically, BCS was thought to be uniformly fatal and diagnosis was based on postmortem findings. With advances in modern neuroimaging, BCS is currently defined by the presence of concentric layered patterns composed of alternating rings of varying intensity. They are best appreciated on gadolinium-enhanced T1-weighted sequences and predominantly occur in the supratentorial cerebral white matter with sparing of cortical U-fibers. The lamellar pattern of the lesions likely reflects bands of demyelination and relative myelin preservation with minimal axonal loss. While BCS falls within the spectrum of atypical demyelinating diseases, there is ongoing debate over whether BCS is a phenotypical variant of multiple sclerosis (MS) or a separate entity. Corticosteroids comprise first-line therapy but there is ongoing controversy regarding appropriate maintenance therapy. First-line MS disease-modifying therapies such as interferon beta-1a are appropriate for patients who fulfill diagnostic criteria for relapsing-remitting MS. Fingolimod should likely be avoided as Baló-like lesions have been reported during its administration or after withdrawal. Monoclonal antibodies such as natalizumab and rituximab are potentially effective at reducing BCS relapses, but alemtuzumab may be relatively ineffective because humoral immunity does not play a central role in BCS pathogenesis.
Warren County, NYNorth Country Public Radio

'Dramatic increase' in rare tick disease

Cases of a rare tick disease are surging in the North Country. Warren County is warning the public about what it calls a dramatic spike in anaplasmosis, a condition caused by bacteria transmitted via tick bite. Symptoms can occur within one to five days of a bite and may include...
Healthfoxillinois.com

FDA: J&J vaccine can lead to risk of rare neurological disease

The Food and Drug Administration has attached a new warning to the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA warns that the vaccine can lead to an increased risk of developing a rare neurological disease. About 100 preliminary reports of Guillain–Barré syndrome have been detected in vaccine recipients. Guillain-Barré is...
Weight LossOne Green Planet

New Drug Shows Hope for Celiac Disease

An early trial for an experimental drug that helps prevent intestinal damage caused by celiac disease shows the drug could be the first to help alleviate the digestive disorder that affects people around the world. With celiac disease, the immune system attacks the small intestine’s lining when a person eats...
Bozeman, MTmontanarightnow.com

Bozeman’s “Stiff Man” works through rare, one-in-a-million disease

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Darrell Cherry served in the Navy, was an avid runner and has spent the majority of his adult life working in the health and fitness industry before being diagnosed with a rare neurological disease called Stiff Person Syndrome. The Cherry family revolves around athletics as Darrell is...
Diseases & Treatmentskxeo.com

New Diabetic Vascular Disease Research At MU

A University of Missouri research team is being awarded grants to study vascular disease in Type 2 diabetics. The more than $6 million National Institutes of Health grants will allow the team to research how vascular disease develops in people with Type 2 diabetes. The team received two separate grants,...
Beauty & Fashionthejenatimes.net

I suffer from a not so rare disease

I suffer from a seemingly incurable disease. I wouldn’t call it a rare disease because I suspect there are many others that have it as well. It’s called “foot-in-mouth.”. After years of constant treatment from my wife, I still suffer from it horribly and it has gotten me into all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy