Rare disease specialists talk resources, research and hope

J Neurol Sci. 2021 Jul 7;428:117570. doi: 10.1016/j.jns.2021.117570. Online ahead of print. Baló’s concentric sclerosis (BCS) is a rare, inflammatory demyelinating disease of the central nervous system (CNS). Historically, BCS was thought to be uniformly fatal and diagnosis was based on postmortem findings. With advances in modern neuroimaging, BCS is currently defined by the presence of concentric layered patterns composed of alternating rings of varying intensity. They are best appreciated on gadolinium-enhanced T1-weighted sequences and predominantly occur in the supratentorial cerebral white matter with sparing of cortical U-fibers. The lamellar pattern of the lesions likely reflects bands of demyelination and relative myelin preservation with minimal axonal loss. While BCS falls within the spectrum of atypical demyelinating diseases, there is ongoing debate over whether BCS is a phenotypical variant of multiple sclerosis (MS) or a separate entity. Corticosteroids comprise first-line therapy but there is ongoing controversy regarding appropriate maintenance therapy. First-line MS disease-modifying therapies such as interferon beta-1a are appropriate for patients who fulfill diagnostic criteria for relapsing-remitting MS. Fingolimod should likely be avoided as Baló-like lesions have been reported during its administration or after withdrawal. Monoclonal antibodies such as natalizumab and rituximab are potentially effective at reducing BCS relapses, but alemtuzumab may be relatively ineffective because humoral immunity does not play a central role in BCS pathogenesis.