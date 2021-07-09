Rare disease specialists talk resources, research and hope
During the Rare/Orphan Diseases, Special Patient Population webinar, a group of industry experts discussed challenges and opportunities faced in the field. A rare disease diagnosis can be grim for a patient; many of these uncommon conditions currently have few or no treatment options available. However, as presenters discussed during Outsourcing-Pharma’s recent Rare/Orphan Diseases, Special Patient Population online event, there are promising developments in the works, thanks to the contributions of patient advocacy groups, regulatory resources, and pharma firms focused on rare/orphan treatments.www.outsourcing-pharma.com
