Katie Perez, William Laine and Miguel Daly are Civil Air Patrol cadets and they each have earned scholarships through CAP to work towards their pilot's license. Civil Air Patrol is the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, hosting a cadet program with over 20,000 young people learning about leadership, aerospace science and careers, physical fitness and character development. As cadets join the program, some as young as 12, they progress through the military structured program while attending training, learning to lead and taking flight, but Perez, Laine and Daly took that one step further.