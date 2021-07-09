Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Recharge your Apple devices with this 4-in-1 wireless charger

By Cult of Mac Deals
Cult of Mac
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining the Apple ecosystem is easy — all devices complement one another with compatible software, chargers and proprietary technology. What isn’t as easy is keeping these powerful devices charged up for constant everyday use. Those entrenched in the Apple world use the Apple Watch on the go, a MacBook for...

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Apple Watches#Apple Orchard#The Apple Watch#The Power Bar#Macbooks#Airpods#Macbook Pros#Usb C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPeople

Psst! We Found a 65-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV for Just $450 This Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Apart from Black Friday, Amazon's yearly Prime Day shopping extravaganza is probably your best shot at getting 4K (and even 8K QLED) smart TVs for hundreds of dollars off. Some of the best sales in the category involve Amazon's signature Fire TVs, which even included a 24-inch option for just $99.99 in this year's massive list of discounts.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Apple devices suggest woozy face emoji for ‘stammering’

Many Apple devices are auto-suggesting the woozy face emoji when a user types the word ‘stammering.’ This is a term for a condition more commonly known as stuttering. A British charity for designed to support those who stammer has described the link between the emoji and the word as “demeaning and damaging” …
ElectronicsPosted by
Black Enterprise

Stay Fully Juiced With This Apple Watch Keychain Charger

You’re leaving your home and you make sure you have everything you need. Mask? Check. Wallet? Yep. Apple Watch? Good to go. Inevitably, once you’ve left, you get that all-too-familiar buzz on your wrist that your all-in-one Apple Watch has just 10 minutes of battery life remaining. We’ve all been there. Fret no longer, as those untimely power outages can now be remedied with the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain from Go Gadgets.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Get your new Sony Xperia 1 III with $200 savings, OnePlus 8 and more devices are also on sale

We keep on getting some great deals from B&H. Now we find the latest Sony Xperia 1 III Dual-SIM model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space and 5G support, bundled with a pair of WF-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $1,298 after receiving a $200 discount, which basically means that you get a pair of WF-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Earbuds for free when you preorder your new Sony Xperia 1 III. Remember that this new device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.5-inch 4K HDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple 12MP camera. And the WF-1000XM3 will give you 32 hours of non-stop battery life.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Xiaomi patents a fast wireless charging tech that specifically made for foldable devices

Wireless charging is getting more relevant nowadays. It is said as some of them actually feature impressive fast-charge technologies now and making them so much better compared to what we had to deal with in the past. However, wireless charging can't stop evolving as they need to cater to the recent folding devices. Seeing the opportunity, Xiaomi has been spotted with a patent for a new fast wireless charging tech that is tailored for foldable smartphones.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

The best chargers for your iPhone, on sale right now

There’s no greater service you can do yourself right now than upgrading your iPhone chargers. Be it with an extra-long charging cable that means you can use your phone while plugged in from any side of the bed, or a pocket-size portable charger that will keep you fully juiced on the go, being charged at all times is a life luxury we could simply all benefit from.
Technologyosxdaily.com

How to Remove a Device from your Apple Account

Do you use your Apple account on several devices? What if you sell or give away an old iPhone, iPad, or Mac? Well, if you no longer use or own one or more of these devices, you should remove them from your Apple account. When you sign in with your...
Cell PhonesNews 12

The Download: RapidX Modular Wireless Charger

Looking for a more elegant solution to charging your mobile devices?. The RapidX Modular Wireless Charger is a unique wireless charging system where all of its charging tiles snap together. You can mix and match the tiles in any order from ones that charge phones and accessories or smart watches....
Cell Phonesimpulsegamer.com

WESTERN DIGITAL EXPANDS MOBILE SOLUTIONS LINE WITH INNOVATIVE WIRELESS CHARGER

For consumers seeking fast and reliable charger options for their Qi™-compatible devices, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) today expanded its presence within the wireless charging category with the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync. The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync reimagines the capabilities of the traditional charger, offering peace of mind and the experience of waking up to a fully charged and backed-up phone.1 Whether you are treating yourself to a smartphone or gifting to a loved one this holiday season, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync makes the perfect accessory for a new mobile device.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Nomad looks to protect and beautify your MagSafe Charger

Accessories maker Nomad Goods wants to cover your world of Apple gadgets in leather. Even the ones you probably don’t carry around every day. Its newest product is a leather cover designed to protect and beautify your iPhone’s magnetic charging puck, the Apple MagSafe Charger. The handsome piece joins Nomad’s...
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Watt’s next for Apple car: Batteries built on home soil?

Apple apparently wants to build car batteries on its home soil. The company is eyeing a number of manufacturers as it plans to set up factories in the United States, according to a new report. Foxconn, already one of Apple’s largest manufacturing partners, or Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Aleees) could get...
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Free yourself from cable clutter with this sleek, wireless charging station, now less than $70

They say a tidy desk equals a tidy mind, and it’s true: Research shows that clutter can harm your mental health, causing stress, anxiety and even depression over time. So, one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself is a neat desk. And you can start by freeing yourself from the stress of tangled wires. We found the perfect solution to help you kill clutter: the Omnia Q2x Wireless Charging Station, which is on sale for just $69.95.
Video GamesStuff.tv

Razer’s Barracuda X is one wireless headset for (nearly) all your gaming devices

If you game across multiple platforms, then you might’ve run into the issue of support for wireless standards causing issues for accessories across devices. While wired headsets can plug into just about any device or controller, you can’t always say the same for wireless cans. Luckily, Razer’s new Barracuda X wireless headset has a solution: this sleek gaming headset comes with a low-latency wireless dongle that can plug into a USB-C port. That means that you can use it across Sony's PlayStation 5, PCs, the Nintendo Switch, and Android phones alike, although there’s no Xbox support listed (it can be used with a cord, though). Still, if that list covers most or all of your gaming needs, then you might find this to be a rather versatile option indeed. It packs Razer’s TriForce 40mm drivers for booming sound and offers up to 20 hours of battery life per charge. It’s available from today at a price of £100.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Apple plans to build 90 million next-generation iPhone units this year

Apple has tasked its manufacturing partners to deliver 90 million next-generation iPhone units by the end of 2021, according to a new report. Scheduled to launch in September or October, the new lineup — which many refer to as “iPhone 13,” although the name remains unclear — is expected to be even more of a success than last year’s popular iPhone 12 models.
Cult of Mac

Apple launches MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 series

Today on its website Apple offered a new MagSafe Battery Pack, designed to work with the iPhone 12 series, from mini to Pro Max. That is, it’s designed work as of the release of iOS 14.7, due imminently. Unlike all the other unofficially “MagSafe compatible” wireless battery packs that came...

Comments / 0

Community Policy