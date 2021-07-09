Recharge your Apple devices with this 4-in-1 wireless charger

If you game across multiple platforms, then you might’ve run into the issue of support for wireless standards causing issues for accessories across devices. While wired headsets can plug into just about any device or controller, you can’t always say the same for wireless cans. Luckily, Razer’s new Barracuda X wireless headset has a solution: this sleek gaming headset comes with a low-latency wireless dongle that can plug into a USB-C port. That means that you can use it across Sony's PlayStation 5, PCs, the Nintendo Switch, and Android phones alike, although there’s no Xbox support listed (it can be used with a cord, though). Still, if that list covers most or all of your gaming needs, then you might find this to be a rather versatile option indeed. It packs Razer’s TriForce 40mm drivers for booming sound and offers up to 20 hours of battery life per charge. It’s available from today at a price of £100.