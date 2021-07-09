Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Breakthrough Results Confirm Empagliflozin as First, Only Successful Trial for Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new results add to earlier findings from the EMPEROR-Reduced phase 3 trial, which found that empagliflozin reduced the combined relative risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure by 25% compared to placebo. New breakthrough results have confirmed that the EMPEROR-Preserved phase 3 trial of empagliflozin met its...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mha#Western#Emperor Preserved#New Drug Application#Eli Lilly And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
FDA
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new way to help people with heart failure

In a new study from the University of Virginia, researchers develop a new physiological measurement of heart function. It can improve survival for heart-failure patients by identifying high-risk patients who require tailored treatments. The study is the first to show a survival benefit from wireless pressure-monitoring sensors implanted in the...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Older patients with heart failure denied effective treatments

Heart failure patients aged 80 and above are less likely to receive recommended therapies and dosages compared to their younger counterparts, according to research presented today at Heart Failure 2021, an online scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). "Guidelines recommend the same treatments for all heart failure...
Medical Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Lifesaving Treatment for People Suffering From Vaccine-Related Blood Clots

Scientists now understand the mechanism that leads to platelet activation and clotting. A new lifesaving treatment for people suffering from vaccine-related blood clots has been demonstrated by scientists at McMaster University. Researchers at the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory (MPIL) are recommending two treatments, a combination of anti-clotting drugs with high...
AdvocacyTelegraph

Lung disease patients could die before diagnosis, warn charities

Lung disease patients could die before they are diagnosed with the illness, charities have warned, as they revealed one fifth had to wait more than a year for a prognosis. There were 100,000 fewer hospital appointments for respiratory illnesses since the start of the pandemic, according to analysis of NHS data by the Taskforce for Lung Health.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Depression, Kidney Failure

Adults with normal kidney function who have comorbid depression are more likely to experience a decline in kidney function and have mental and physical impairments from that decline. Adults with normal kidney function who have comorbid depression are more likely to experience a decline in kidney function, as measured by...
Diseases & Treatmentsknowridge.com

Misdiagnosed with acid reflux and anxiety, her heart’s arteries were blocked

Walking briskly up a steep hill to pick up her daughter from school, Katrien Limón felt a pain in her chest. “Like I had the worst acid reflux of my life,” she said. Katrien, who lives in Montrose, California, had been treated for acid reflux before. So on that afternoon in June 2018, she took medication and drank water. The pain, however, only seemed to go away when she stopped or walked at an easy pace.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Iron Therapy May Help More Patients With Kidney Disease

People with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are not dependent on dialysis and have iron deficiency show significant increases in the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and death, regardless of whether or not they have anemia, new research from a multinational cohort shows. The results suggest that a...
HealthStreetInsider.com

Sequana Medical's results from RED DESERT alfapump DSRÂ® study presented as one of the Highlights at Heart Failure 2021 Online Congress

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ghent, BELGIUM "“ 6 July 2021 "“ Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that the positive results from its RED DESERT study of alfapump DSRÂ® (Direct Sodium Removal) which were presented at the Heart Failure 2021 Online Congress as part of the Late Breaking Science Results were also selected for the congress' Highlights session, held virtually on 1 July 2021.
California StateMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Meth-related heart failure hospitalizations – and costs – soar in California

Hospitalizations for methamphetamine-related heart failure – and the cost of treating these problems – skyrocketed in California during a decade, a new study shows. Published this week in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, the study found the hospitalization rate from methamphetamine-related heart failure climbed 585% from 2008 to 2018. And hospitalization costs soared even higher, by 840%. Most of these cases occurred in adults younger than 65, spurring researchers to call for an urgent public health response.
Public HealthNewswise

Imaging Test May Predict Patients Most at Risk of Some Heart Complications from COVID-19

Newswise — Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine have shown that a type of echocardiogram, a common test to evaluate whether a person’s heart is pumping properly, may be useful in predicting which patients with COVID-19 are most at risk of developing atrial fibrillation — an irregular heartbeat that can increase a person’s risk for heart failure and stroke, among other heart issues. The new findings, published online May 30 in the Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography, also suggest that patients with COVID-19 who go on to develop atrial fibrillation more commonly have elevated levels of heart-related proteins called troponin and NT-proBNP in blood test samples.
HealthMedscape News

EMPEROR-Preserved: Positive Top-Line Results for Empagliflozin in HFpEF

Treatment with the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor empagliflozin (Jardiance, Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly) significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), according to top-line results of the EMPEROR-Preserved phase 3 study. EMPEROR-Preserved investigated the safety and...
Healthajmc.com

Home Telemonitoring Has Neutral Effect on Decompensated Heart Failure, Study Says

A meta-analysis from ESC Heart Failure shows the effects of home telemonitoring in patients with decompensated heart failure. Noninvasive home telemonitoring (TM) had a neutral effect on all-cause hospitalization and all-cause mortality in patients with decompensated heart failure (HF), according to a systematic review published in ESC Heart Failure. HF...
Diseases & TreatmentsHarvard Health

Will new guidelines for heart failure affect you?

Your heart is a muscular organ with four chambers. The right atrium and right ventricle collect oxygen-poor blood from the body and pump it to the lungs. The left atrium and left ventricle collect oxygenated blood from the lungs and pump it out to the body through an artery called the aorta. In a normally functioning heart, the left ventricle sends over half the blood within it out to the body every time the heart beats. The percentage of blood the left ventricle can pump is known as the ejection fraction.
ScienceEurekAlert

Setting COVID-19 drug trials up for success

As scientists continue to search high and low for effective COVID-19 treatments, a new modeling study suggests that randomization, early patient enrollment and treatment initiation in clinical trials could be the keys to identifying effective antiviral drugs. The researchers--led by Shingo Iwami, associate investigator at the Kyoto University Institute for...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Young South Asian heart attack patients more likely to be obese, use tobacco

A new study examining why young South Asian heart attack patients have more adverse outcomes found this patient population was often obese, used tobacco products, and had a family history of heart disease or risk factors that could have been prevented, monitored for or treated before heart attacks happen. The study will be presented at the ACC Asia 2021 Together with SCS 32nd Annual Scientific Meeting Virtual being held July 9-11, 2021.
Pontiac, MIhealthitanalytics.com

Unlocking the Potential of Digital Value-Based Care Solutions in Congestive Heart Failure

Each year over one-half a million patients are diagnosed with congestive heart failure (CHF) and, in total, more than five million Americans are currently living with a CHF diagnosis. This patient population has a particularly high readmission rate, with one estimate of the six-month readmission rate topping 40%. As such, clinicians and researchers have spent considerable effort devising interventions to reduce the likelihood of readmission for patients with CHF.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Heart Failure Management Using a Digital Disease Platform

In 2016, the Netherlands Heart Network (NHN) started the “Care4Hearts” project in collaboration with Roche Diagnostics. The aim of the project was to reduce the readmissions of heart failure (HF) patients within 30 days by applying standardized interventions before discharge from the hospital, during discharge from the hospital, and in the home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy