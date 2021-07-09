Cycling shorts are back in fashion – but can you really wear them if you're a grown-up?

After a year when evening dress was replaced by the nap dress, aren’t we all desperate to be glamorous again? During the five years that I covered events for Vogue from my post on the editorial staff, I dressed up in black tie three times a week. Sometimes I had time to go home or get my hair blown out, but often I simply dragged my borrowed sequins or satin to the office in a garment bag—along with a tote stuffed with Manolo BB pumps, a pair of earrings, and my makeup bag—and under the harsh lighting of the Condé Nast bathroom scraped my hair back into a tight bun, slicked it with pomade to tame the flyaways, and swiped on an additional coat of mascara. Like most routines, it became second nature and, sometimes, tedious. Now, though, years later and after months curled on the couch in nothing more coordinated than the two pieces of an Entireworld sweatsuit, I pine for those days—even the fluorescent bathroom lighting.