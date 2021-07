England manager Gareth Southgate is “everything a leader should be”, according to Gary Neville, after the Three Lions defeated Denmark to reach the final of Euro 2020. Southgate has become the first England manager since Sir Alf Ramsey in 1966 to take the country to a final of a major tournament, where they will play Italy at Wembley on Sunday. Harry Kane’s goal in extra time secured a 2-1 win for England against Denmark and Southgate led euphoric scenes on the pitch after the final whistle, as Neville watched on. “The standard of leaders in this country over the...