A Humble Offering of 40+ Different Memes

Yeah, sex is cool, but have you ever scrolled through a dump of mildly funny memes while stuffing your face with all the tasty crap you resisted eating all week? Indulging in mindless entertainment, saturated fats and other supposedly shameful vices is everything 'they' tell you not to do—everything you fight against 90% of your waking life. But hear me out. What if you stopped giving a shit for a minute. I know it sounds crazy but think about it—you're much more likely to resist temptation most of the time if you allow yourself to give in some of the time. I guess it's what they call 'cheat days.' So consider putting down the Faulker you don't even want to read and picking up the delicious memes.