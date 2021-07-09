Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears' Darnell Mooney: Shines during offseason

CBS Sports
 22 days ago

Mooney looked "more polished and explosive" throughout OTAs and June minicamp, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic. A fifth-round pick last spring, Mooney handled 98 targets and 73 percent snap share as a rookie, operating as Chicago's No. 2 receiver from Week 2 onward. He did miss the team's lone playoff game with an ankle injury, but there's been no indication it affected his offseason routine, and Mooney should retain the No. 2 spot after the Bears added only Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd to their WR room in the offseason. A breakout would require QBs Andy Dalton and Justin Fields to play better than last year's duo of Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles, especially when it comes to downfield passing. Mooney ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the 2020 Combine, and he ranked 14th in the league last season with 24 targets at 20-plus yards downfield (though he caught only four, T-61st). Mooney still figures to be the main deep threat in Chicago, even if Goodwin/Byrd poach a few of those targets.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Wr#Goodwin Byrd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Has 2-Word Prediction For Cowboys Season

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is excited for the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 season. The superstar quarterback, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, is making his way back from a devastating 2020 injury. Prescott missed the majority of last season with a serious leg injury, though he’s now fully recovered.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLFingerLakes1

Buffalo Bills reportedly close to signing TE Zach Ertz and CB Steve Nelson

Rumor has it that the Bills are looking to sign tight end Zach Ertz and cornerback Steve Nelson in an effort to strengthen their roster. The 2020 NFL season was the Bills’ best season so far in the 21st century. They won the AFC East last year, thus ending the Patriots’ 11-year dominance. Oddsmakers expect them to do the same in 2021, with the NFL Vegas odds on the Bills winning the divisional title being somewhere around -133.
NFLOak Ridger

Here are seven potential college destinations for 5-star QB Arch Manning

Five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning concluded his seventh and final summer college visit on Monday. Manning, the grandson of former New Orleans Saints star quarterback Archie Manning, and nephew of Super Bowl championquarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No.1 quarterback in the nation for the 2023 class. Nearly every major college football program, including LSU, has been recruiting him for his services.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gardner Minshew Reveals His First Impression Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow remains a long shot to make the Jacksonville Jaguars final roster, but the former quarterback turned tight is impressing his teammates with his work ethic. Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew appeared on Chris Long’s podcast last week. The personable quarterback revealed his early impressions of Tebow in Jacksonville. “We...
NFLclemsonjunkies.com

NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Situation After News of Criminal Complaints

Earlier in the week, Rusty Hardin, the attorney defending Deshaun Watson against sexual misconduct allegations, disclosed that ten women have filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback. While eight of those women are among the 22 to have previously filed civil claims against the former Clemson standout, two of the...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gardner Minshew on Tim Tebow: 'He's attacking every drill'

Though there was certainly a media frenzy when the Jacksonville Jaguars initially signed him this offseason, quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow largely went about his business during organized team activities without much distraction. He’s still considered a longshot to make the 53-man roster after a nine-year sabbatical from being on one, but it sounds like Tebow is working hard to try to secure a spot.
NFLFanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 bold trades with the Colts for Gardner Minshew

The Indianapolis Colts believed they could compete for the AFC South crown in 2021. That’s why they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz earlier this year. Alas, the second overall pick in 2016’s draft will most likely miss a significant amount of time after suffering a foot injury in training camp.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Texans were willing to trade QB Deshaun Watson before the NFL draft

The Houston Texans have been willing to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson all offseason, even going back before the NFL draft. What impacted Watson’s going to another NFL team was his legal situation involving 22 women alleging sexual assault. Throw in the NFL also investigating the allegations, and the situation is an entanglement teams would have to consider before acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler.

Comments / 0

Community Policy