Heather Morris Pays Tribute To Naya Rivera With A Tattoo Of Her Words

One year after Naya Rivera tragically died, her friend and co-star Heather Morris paid her a touching tribute. Earlier this week was the one year anniversary of the day that Glee star Naya Rivera tragically died. A frantic search for her began in early July last year on Lake Piru after her son, Josey, was found alone in a boat she had rented. Days later, rescuers announced that they had recovered her body. Investigators said she likely drowned while saving her son after the boat drifted away from them while they were swimming. Her fans, co-stars, and friends were heartbroken at the news of such a bright and rising star gone so soon.