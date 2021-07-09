Cancel
Wimbledon 2021: Who is in the Royal Box on Friday 9 July?

By Joanna Whitehead
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyhC8_0as4C4lB00

David Beckham , astronaut Tim Peake and actor Andy Serkis are just some of the guests in Friday’s Royal Box for the Wimbledon men’s semi-final matches.

The Royal Box, which is located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Last month, the AELTC announced that it had given 100 daily Centre and No.1 court tickets to teachers, theatre workers and inspirational individuals in recognition of their services during the pandemic.

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the AELTC said the pandemic prompted “extraordinary acts” from people across the country.

“On behalf of everyone at Wimbledon, I would like to say thank you. We want Wimbledon to be for everyone, and we hope that this small gesture adds to the community spirit this year,” he said.

Who is in the royal box?

The most well-known guests in the box on Friday include former England football captain David Beckham, Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis, astronaut Tim Peake, Olympic gold medallist and TV presenter Denise Lewis and former tennis player Pat Cash.

Kate Middleton’s parents will also join the celebrities, after the Duchess of Cambridge had to self-isolate last week after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19 .

She is expected to return to Wimbledon on Saturday for the women’s final and for the men’s final on Sunday.

Other guests include Prince Michael of Kent, Tim Davie, the BBC Director General, actor Sir David Suchet and the CEO of HSBC.

The number of seats available to NHS workers in the prestigious box appears to have been cut as the tournament approaches its end.

On Friday, only Professor Paul Elliott and Dr Joshua Elliott from Imperial College’s medicine and epidemiology department are listed in the Royal Box.

Other guests in Friday’s Royal Box include:

Sir Simon Russell Beale: Actor

Liam Fox: MP and former Secretary of State for International Trade

Simon Litherland: CEO of Britvic drinks

Kevin Cho: Managing Director of Oppo

David Grutman: President and co-owner of Inter Miami CF

Barbara Slater: Director of BBC Sport

The Independent

The Independent

