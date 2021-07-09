Cancel
Nueces County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Nueces; San Patricio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River At Calallen affecting Nueces and San Patricio Counties. For the Nueces River...including Three Rivers, Bluntzer, Calallen Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Nueces River At Calallen. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 7.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. The flow above Calallen impacts residential areas in the following subdivisions, Sandy Hallow, Los Dos Palomas, Los Escondido, and along Oak Lane in Rio Encinos. Roads in some of the lowest residential areas near Calallen are threatened, including the subdivisions of County Road 73 in Riverside Addition 1 and 2, Riverside Annex, Twin Lakes, Riverside Acres and homes in the Nueces River Estates and Lindgreen Estates. Flow gets into the lowest areas of Labonte Park. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Nueces River Calallen 7.0 6.8 Fri 8 pm 6.9 6.2 5.2 4.9 4.8

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

