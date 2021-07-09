Peter Strickland's 'Flux Gourmet,' Starring Gwendoline Christie and Asa Butterfield, Wraps Production
If history tells us anything, it’s that we should be excited for Peter Strickland’s Flux Gourmet. When IFC Films and Strickland have teamed up for past projects like Berberian Sound Studio and The Duke of Burgundy, they earned critical acclaim almost immediately. The duo of IFC Studios and Strickland have teamed up yet again, accompanied by producers Serena Armitage (Red Breast Productions) and Pietro Greppi (Lunapark Pictures), to create a culinary film.collider.com
