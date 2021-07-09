Peter Strickland's 'Flux Gourmet,' Starring Gwendoline Christie and Asa Butterfield, Wraps Production

Kids in horror is a tradition as old as the genre itself, with the presumed pureness and innocence of a child being juxtaposed with horrible acts of violence normally associated with deranged adults. From Who Can Kill a Child? to The Bad Seed and Children of the Corn, horror has taught us never to trust children. The best thing that The Innocents, the latest film by the co-writer of Thelma, does is combine that pre-conceived notion and combine it with a story about people discovering they have superpowers a la Akira, and explore how cruel kids with superpowers can be to each other. If only the final product was as good as the films that clearly inspired it.