Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Peter Strickland's 'Flux Gourmet,' Starring Gwendoline Christie and Asa Butterfield, Wraps Production

By Jayson Cella
Collider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf history tells us anything, it’s that we should be excited for Peter Strickland’s Flux Gourmet. When IFC Films and Strickland have teamed up for past projects like Berberian Sound Studio and The Duke of Burgundy, they earned critical acclaim almost immediately. The duo of IFC Studios and Strickland have teamed up yet again, accompanied by producers Serena Armitage (Red Breast Productions) and Pietro Greppi (Lunapark Pictures), to create a culinary film.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Butterfield
Person
Gwendoline Christie
Person
Leo Bill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifc Films#Berberian#Ifc Studios#Red Breast Productions#Lunapark Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesDeadline

Netflix Swoops On World Rights To Asa Butterfield Horror Film ‘CURS>R’ In Multi-Million Dollar Deal — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has swooped on world rights to horror film CURS>R out of the Cannes virtual market, we can reveal. We understand the streamer is paying high seven figures for the buzzy movie, which stars Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), newcomer Iola Evans (The 100), Eddie Marsan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street).
MoviesCollider

The French Dispatch Review: The Most Wes Anderson Movie to Ever Wes Anderson | Cannes 2021

There is no denying that Wes Anderson is one of the most easily recognizable directors working today, to the point where his spoofs can be recognized even by casual moviegoers. For his The French Dispatch, Anderson looks to the printing press with nostalgia goggles on, specifically for magazines like The New Yorker, to create his most iconic and Wes Anderson-like movie to date.
MoviesCollider

Jean Smart Joins Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'

Damien Chazelle's next film, Babylon, will be set in the Golden Age of Hollywood, so it makes sense to cast Jean Smart who is also in the Golden Age of her career. In the past five to 10 years, Smart has been cast in a number of starring and supporting roles, and she steals the project each time with her strong characters and biting quips. According to The Hollywood Reporter, who exclusively revealed the news, sources suggest that Smart will play a Hollywood journalist who can make or break careers.
MoviesCollider

'The Innocents' Review: The Kids Are Not Alright in Superpowered Norwegian Thriller | Cannes 2021

Kids in horror is a tradition as old as the genre itself, with the presumed pureness and innocence of a child being juxtaposed with horrible acts of violence normally associated with deranged adults. From Who Can Kill a Child? to The Bad Seed and Children of the Corn, horror has taught us never to trust children. The best thing that The Innocents, the latest film by the co-writer of Thelma, does is combine that pre-conceived notion and combine it with a story about people discovering they have superpowers a la Akira, and explore how cruel kids with superpowers can be to each other. If only the final product was as good as the films that clearly inspired it.
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

Peter Dinklage, David Ginsberg's Production Banner Signs First-Look TV Deal With Entertainment One

Peter Dinklage and David Ginsberg’s production banner Estuary Films has inked a new first-look TV deal with Entertainment One (eOne). Under the terms of the multi-year pact, the company will develop television series for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Former HBO executive Brad Saunders, head of television, will oversee the partnership for Estuary Films.
MoviesCollider

Timothée Chalamet and Frances McDormand Draft a Manifesto in First Clip From 'The French Dispatch'

Wes Anderson's highly anticipated The French Dispatch had its Cannes premiere yesterday, and there is already lots of buzz around the starry production. Searchlight Pictures has released a clip to continue hype around the film, especially as reviews come soaring in from all around the world. Originally scheduled to premiere at last year's Cannes Film Festival, Anderson fans will be thrilled to hear that the movie receives his usual high marks for style and casting.
MoviesCollider

'Uncut Gems' Is Coming to the Criterion Collection This October

Criterion has just announced their October releases earlier today, which will include their first addition from A24 — the anxiety-inducing, adrenaline-creating Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler. The other five titles include Satyajit Ray's Devi, Lynne Ramsay's Ratcatcher, The Incredible Shrinking Man, High Sierra, and Kaneto Shindo's Onibaba. Both Ratcatcher and...
MoviesCollider

Bill Murray Boards Wes Anderson's Next Movie With Tilda Swinton

Bill Murray has just officially joined Tilda Swinton as part of the cast of Wes Anderson's new Spain-set film, per a report from Variety. Plot details for the new film are currently unknown, but rumors have been going around that it will be a love story of sorts. Production on the new movie will begin in August of this year, a month before Anderson's The French Dispatch is even released theatrically. Swinton joined the currently untitled film back in June, and it seems likely that more casting updates will be revealed shortly.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Vortex Clip & Poster: Gaspar Noé Wants to Make You Cry in His “First Film for All Audiences”

In a Cannes surprise, it was revealed that Gaspar Noé had a new film set to premiere at the festival. The Enter the Void director shot Vortex over twenty days between mid-March and April 2021, featuring a cast including the legendary director Dario Argento, Françoise Lebrun, and Alex Lutz. With the film now having just premiered at the festival (check back for our review), the first clip and poster have arrived.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Vortex’ First Look Clip: Gaspar Noé’s Latest Reveals A Tiny Taste Of What Dario Argento Is Doing In His Film

French cinema’s favorite enfant terrible is back at the Cannes Film Festival. Gaspar Noé returns to the French Riviera with his latest film, “Vortex,” to premiere out of competition this week in the Cannes Premiere section. It’s the seventh of Noé’s films to premiere at Cannes, his last being the 2019 medium-length film “Lux Æterna” starring Charlotte Gainsbourg and Béatrice Dalle. And, well, “Vortex,” it’s something of a big mystery.
MoviesEmpire

Bill Murray To Co-Star In Wes Anderson's Next, Spain-Set Film

When they're not making eminently meme-able photo opportunities at film festivals, Wes Anderson and Bill Murray are finding ways to work together again. Case in point? Murray is joining Tilda Swinton in the director's next film. Yes, while some filmmakers struggle to track down the notoriously hard to reach actor,...
Moviesramascreen.com

And That’s a Wrap on Action Thriller CHASE Starring Gerard Butler and Jaimie Alexander

Tags: Chase, Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Hornsby. I’ve received this press release announcing that Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Hornsby and Ethan Embry have wrapped principal photography on director Brian Goodman’s new action-thriller Chase, written by Marc Frydman, it was announced today by Voltage Pictures’ President and COO Jonathan Deckter. Voltage Pictures has acquired international rights to the highly anticipated film and will introduce to buyers immediately, with first-look footage to follow shortly. Voltage will co-rep US rights with CAA. Check out further details here below!
TV & VideosCollider

'Bridgerton's Julie Anne Robinson and Adjoa Andoh Are Adapting Vanessa Riley's 'Island Queen' for Television

Fresh off an Emmy nomination for Bridgerton, director Julie Anne Robinson has optioned Vanessa Riley’s recently released novel Island Queen for television. According to Deadline, actress and Bridgerton standout Adjoa Andoh will join her to executive produce under Robinson’s Longboat Pictures production company, alongside former ITV Senior Drama Commissioner Victoria Fea.
Movies929nin.com

‘Black Adam’ Wraps Production

2022 is going to be a big year for DC movies. There are no less than four blockbusters scheduled for release in theaters next year: The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson finally playing the role of the DC Comics anti-hero and perennial Shazam antagonist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy