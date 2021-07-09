How to shop for a remote school year without breaking the bank

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More parents than ever are choosing to homeschool their kids after the pandemic forced them to test the waters. “The last year taught them to see, ‘You know what. I can be really successful at this, and not only can I do it, my children can thrive and have an education that’s even beyond their expectations that they even thought they could,” president of Ohio Homeschooling Parents Debby Gerth said.