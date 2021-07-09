How to shop for a remote school year without breaking the bank
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Back to school shopping looks a lot different than usual as students buy more laptops and computers than ever before. “There’s an amazing amount of awesome resources out there for students that didn’t exist probably even ten years ago,” cybersecurity expert Dave Hatter said. “And now with more people using technology more regularly, more students know how to access those resources, and if you have a student who really wants to learn, it’s never been easier.”local12.com
