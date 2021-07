This op-ed is part of an occasional series published by The Dallas Morning News Opinion section on human rights and human freedom. Find the full series here. The war against the Taliban is being fought on two fronts. NATO and the Afghan security forces have been fighting on the battlefield. And, on the front of daily life, civil society activists, writers and scholars have been tirelessly promoting democracy, human rights and women’s rights, fighting extreme ideologies to change the extremist mentality, especially in the lower ranks of the Taliban.