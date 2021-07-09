McGregor vs Poirier live stream: How to watch UFC 264 online and on TV
Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier headline UFC 264 this weekend as they complete their trilogy, with the score one apiece heading into the biggest fight of the year. During his surge towards the UFC featherweight title, McGregor knocked out Poirier in the first round of a 2014 contest, before the American (27-6) exacted his revenge at lightweight this January, stopping ‘Notorious’ in the second round.www.independent.co.uk
