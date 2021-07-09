Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilford, NH

Marilyn Manson turns self in, released after alleged incident with videographer

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425JYm_0as4BBtE00

Rocker Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to authorities and was subsequently released on bail on charges stemming from an alleged incident with a videographer in August 2019.

Manson had an active arrest warrant after being accused of spitting on the videographer who had been hired to record a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

Video shows Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, pushing his face into the camera and spitting at the videographer. The videographer was not injured but spitting is considered “unprivileged physical contact,” Entertainment Tonight and TMZ reported.

In May, the Gilford Police Department posted on Facebook that it had an active arrest warrant for Mansion for “two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault.”

Manson turned himself in on July 2 and was released on the conditions that he doesn’t commit any crimes while on release, appear at court proceedings, advise the court if he moves, and have no contact with the alleged victim, Entertainment Tonight reported.

He and his attorney had reached an agreement with the authorities in New Hampshire that he would turn himself in to Los Angeles law enforcement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A court date will be set at a later time, NBC News reported.

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, had addressed the charges saying, “This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue photographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came in contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”

King said the claim is unfounded but will cooperate with the authorities, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Manson faces other, unrelated allegations of abuse by former partner Evan RachelWood, NBC News reported.

Manson defended himself on social media after Wood’s allegations, saying “My art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,” NBC News reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said it has started a domestic violence investigation into Manson, NBC News reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilford, NH
Gilford, NH
Entertainment
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group#Domestic Violence#Mansion#Entertainment Tonight#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TrafficPosted by
KRMG

4 people dead after terrible single-vehicle accident splits car in half

(NEW YORK) — Four people have died and two people have been injured in a terrible single-vehicle accident that ended up splitting their car in half. The incident occurred at approximately 2:24 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, in Hickory Hills, Illinois, when police say a car with six people inside ended up losing control and striking a tree, according to a report from ABC News' Chicago station WLS-TV.
New York City, NYPosted by
KRMG

NYPD officer uses potato chip bag, tape to save stabbing victim’s life

NEW YORK — A resourceful New York City police officer was able to save a stabbing victim’s life by using an empty potato chip bag and tape to staunch a wound. The NYPD said Officer Ronald Kennedy responded to a call about a stabbing July 7 when he found a man with a significant amount of blood on his chest out front of 290 Lenox Avenue, WNBC reported.
California StatePosted by
KRMG

California woman held captive 3 days by man she met on Tinder

OAKLAND, Calif. — A California woman who was held captive for three days was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a man she met through the Tinder dating app, investigators said. The woman escaped Monday and ran two blocks through the Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland before a neighbor helped the her,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy