Just in case you thought that the wait until The Boys season 3 was insufferably long, rest assured that the folks at Vought are here to help. In the video below, you can see the first of many Seven on 7 videos that “Vought News Network” are going to be putting out throughout the hiatus. These are canon entries into the universe of the show, and are meant to bridge the gap between the end of season 2 and the start of season 3. From what we’re seeing so far, they are also hilarious.