Although Saturday is scheduled for a 15-game slate, the unclear status of the Red Sox/Yankees series puts that in jeopardy. The two teams were supposed to kick off the second half on Thursday, but the game was postponed when three Yankees players tested positive for COVID-19, and three more, including Aaron Judge, were put in the COVID-19 protocol. Hopefully the Red Sox and Yankees will be able to return to action soon, but we'll have to wait and see how things progress. Until then, there are plenty of other games on tap for streaming purposes, so let's have a look.