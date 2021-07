Go low or go home. It’s the mantra at more than a few tournaments on the PGA Tour, including the Barbasol Championship. The six-year-old event, played the same week as The Open, has been held at Keene Trace Golf Club near Lexington, Ky., since 2018 and in the two previous playings there (the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19), the winners have had to dig deep into red figures to hold on to the title.