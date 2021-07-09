Cancel
Queens, NY

Special Waste Drop-Off Site Reopens in College Point Saturday

Queens Post
Queens Post
 9 days ago
July 9, 2021 By Ryan Songalia

A drop-off site in Queens where residents can dispose of harmful household products re-opens this Saturday after being closed during the pandemic.

Batteries, motor oil and transmission fluid and items containing mercury are among the substances that residents can drop off in College Point at the northwest corner of the DSNY Queens District 7 garage, located at 30th Avenue, between 120th and 122nd Streets.

The Queens location is one of five Special Waste Drop-Off sites in the city – one for each borough.

The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and on the last Friday of the month. They will, however, be closed on legal holidays and may also be closed during severe weather.

Other materials that can be dropped off include: motor oil filters, fluorescent light bulbs & compact fluorescent lamps, latex paint, passenger car tires and electronics.

“Our Special Waste Drop-Off Sites have been very popular with the public, and allow residents to safely dispose of their unwanted, but potentially harmful, household items,” said Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson .

‘We all have a responsibility to dispose of these items the right way, for the safety of our City, our employees, and the environment,” Grayson added.

The special waste drop-off sites are only for non-commercial materials from City residents, and anyone with a commercial license plate will not be allowed to enter the site.

Visitors to the sites will be required to show proof of New York City residency, such as a valid New York State driver’s license, picture ID or other proof of residency.

For more information, click here

