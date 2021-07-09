Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests.

Brad James Smith, 46, of Perry, was arrested June 25th on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. Smith was transported to Cass County Jail and is currently being held on bond.

Levi Branson Glover, 23, of Lewis, was arrested July 3rd for OWI 1st offense. Glover was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on his own recognizance.

Monty Wayne Casteel, 42, of Atlantic, was arrested July 6th on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. Casteel was taken to the Cass County Jail where he later plead guilty and was released.