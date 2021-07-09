Cancel
California State

UC Studies: Contrary to Popular Belief, Residents Are Not Fleeing California

goldrushcam.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 9, 2021 - Despite California losing a congressional seat for the first time in history due to slow population growth and some high-profile technology companies and billionaires leaving the state, there is no evidence of an abnormal increase in residents planning to move out of the state, according to the results of a new survey released on Wednesday by the University of California. This research is part of a larger, multi-institution research project led by UC to assess whether there is in fact a “Cal exodus.”

