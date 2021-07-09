Here's How Iliza Shlesinger Went from 'Last Comic Standing' Winner to Movie Headliner with 'Good on Paper'

Summer horror aimed at teens has been a Netflix winner since Stranger Things debuted in July 2016. The latest from the streaming service is the Fear Street series, a trilogy of films based on the book series from author R. L. Stine’s (who also wrote the Goosebumps novels). There have been several attempts to adapt Stine’s Fear Street books before, but they either flopped or never got off the ground. However, Netflix’s films — which are titled by the years in which they take place: 1994, 1978, and 1666 — have been a hit, landing Fresh certifications on Rotten Tomatoes. But for those who are afraid of the dark, how scary are Netflix’s Fear Street movies?