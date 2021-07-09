Here's How Iliza Shlesinger Went from 'Last Comic Standing' Winner to Movie Headliner with 'Good on Paper'
Acting isn’t a new thing for Iliza Shlesinger. As she told us on Collider Ladies Night, “I've been auditioning at a really high level for a very long time.” It looks like that persistence is paying off because her film career is taking off in a very big way right now. She starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in 2020’s Spenser Confidential, shared the screen with Vanessa Kirby and Ellen Burstyn in the Academy Award nominated Pieces of a Woman, and now she’s celebrating the release of a new Netflix movie she wrote, executive produced and stars in, Good on Paper.collider.com
Comments / 0