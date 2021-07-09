Cancel
Javier Bardem Will Star In Sony Pictures' Musical Movie 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

By Maggie Lovitt
Collider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJavier Bardem has been cast in Sony Pictures’ live-action hybrid film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile according to Deadline. While the Oscar-winner is better known for his roles in films like No Country for Old Men and Skyfall, Bardem is no stranger to family-friendly films. He played the villainous Captain Salazar in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and is set to play King Triton in Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid adaptation.

collider.com

