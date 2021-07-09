Cancel
2021 John Deere Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS

By Golf News Net
thegolfnewsnet.com
 9 days ago

The 2021 John Deere Classic marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season, with the Tour playing the event this year at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. The John Deere Classic TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and CBS air four days of live golf action from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

