Off and on rain for Southeast Texas throughout Friday, possibly overnight

BEAUMONT, Texas — Pack your umbrella, because Southeast Texas will likely see off and on rain showers throughout the day on Friday. Parts of the area saw some wet weather early on in the morning. The rain showers are being supplied thanks to an area of low pressure in south Texas. It's now moving off to the west, so Southeast Texas should expect less scattered rain as it moves away. Most of the rain looks moderate to light. There might be a few isolated heavy downpours on Friday.