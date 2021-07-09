Cancel
As Drought Conditions Intensify, Governor Newsom Calls on Californians to Take Simple Actions to Conserve Water - Voluntary 15 Percent Reduction in Water Use Urged to Preserve Available Supplies, Protect Water Reserves

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency declaration expanded to nine additional counties, bringing total to 50 counties across the state now under a drought state of emergency. July 9, 2021 - SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – Amid intensifying drought and record-breaking temperatures across the Western United States, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday added nine counties to the regional drought state of emergency and called on Californians to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15 percent with simple measures to protect water reserves if drought conditions continue and to help maintain critical flows for fish and wildlife wherever possible.

