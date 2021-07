Weird West, previously a PC-only title, is now getting a console release. Weird West, not to be confused with any box-office duffer of a similar name, is an upcoming action-RPG set in a skewed version of the old West. It sees your oddball heroes, each with their own story and quest, taking on all manner of supernatural foes. There’s gunslinging, as you might expect, but turning a werewolf and ripping people apart is also very much on the menu.