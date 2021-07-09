Cancel
California State

California Republican Delegation Release Statement on Governor Newsom’s 15% Voluntary Water Conservation Request

goldrushcam.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 9, 2021 - On Thursday,Congressman Kevin McCarthy released the following:. California Republican Delegation Statement on Governor Newsom’s 15% voluntary water. Today, Governor Newsom called on all Californians to reduce water consumption on a voluntary basis by 15%. The California Republican congressional delegation, including Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), Tom McClintock (CA-04), David Valadao (CA-21), Devin Nunes (CA-22), Mike Garcia (CA-25), Jay Obernolte (CA-08), Young Kim (CA-39), Michelle Steel (CA-48), Darrell Issa (CA-50), and Ken Calvert (CA-42) issued the below statement:

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Lamalfa
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
David Valadao
Person
Ken Calvert
Person
Darrell Issa
Person
Michelle Steel
Person
Tom Mcclintock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Recycling#Water Security#Water Conservation#Republican#Californians#Sacramento Democrats#Sites Reservoir#State
