Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Trailer Reveals New, Zombie-Infested Mauer Der Toten Map

By Justin Joy
Collider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dead have risen and overrun the streets of Berlin once again! The newest map for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Mauer Der Toten, has officially been revealed in a beautiful trailer that blends cinematics with gameplay. While the city is teeming with zombies, players have plenty of options when it comes to engaging the advancing hordes. From battles atop rooftops with ziplines for quick escapes to intense fights in an underground subway amidst an operating train, you and your fellow Requiem Agents will have to work together to stop the army of dead.

collider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Ops#The Requiem Agents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

CoD Zombies gets new map Mauer Der Toten in July update: what we know

A new Zombies map is fast approaching as Treyarch has confirmed early details surrounding Mauer Der Toten, the next chapter in Black Ops Cold War’s Dark Aether story. From a release date to new Wonder Weapons, here’s everything we know. As the Dark Aether narrative continues to evolve, Treyarch has...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten Weapon Teased By Treyarch

The teases continue for Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten map update, this time around Treyarch is teasing a brand-new weapon. The latest map isn’t far from release, however in the meantime players have a new tease to analyze, here’s what we know so far. Whilst Black Ops Cold War...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Cold War Zombies Mule Kick Upgrade Tiers Leaked – Mauer Der Toten

Mule Kick is finally coming to Cold War Zombies – check out the leaked upgrade tiers here!. There will be a brand new perk machine in Mauer Der Toten which will help players fight off waves of the undead. This perk will be very familiar for fans of past Zombies, and will be very handy for players who love using loads of different weapons.
Video GamesCollider

‘Company of Heroes 3’ First Trailers Show Diversions and Destructible Environments in New RTS Game.

A welcome surprise arrives in the announcement of Company of Heroes 3, eight years after the release of the previous installment, Company of Heroes 2. With this new title, Sega and Relic appear to be pulling out all the stops, mixing old and familiar mechanics of the series with some new features. In addition to the cinematic announcement trailer, a gameplay trailer has also been released.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Season 4 Brings Back Important Feature

Treyarch has announced that with Season 4 Reloaded, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War zombies is bringing back an important feature. More specifically, and over on Twitter, the official Treyarch Studios account has relayed word that the pause feature in Solo games is planned to return on July 15 alongside the aforementioned Season 4 Reloaded. Adding to this, Treyarch notes that "server pause in Zombies has been temporarily pulled while we investigate a related stability issue."
WorldCollider

Atlus Launches Website Teasing 7 New Reveals for 'Persona's 25th Anniversary

Since Persona team producer Kazuhisa Wada announced in 2019 that there were plans of celebration for the 25th anniversary of the Persona franchise, fans have been eagerly waiting for more information. Well, now the waiting is over…sort of: a new website has been launched by Atlus for Persona’s upcoming 25th anniversary.
Video GamesNME

‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ lets PC players enable trigger haptics

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has quietly added support for trigger haptics on PC, a feature on PS5 controllers that adds more feedback and resistance to trigger inputs. In a recent update to the PC version of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players with PS5 controllers can now enable trigger haptics by navigating to controller settings.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Mauer Der Toten: How to Build Klaus – All Parts Guide – Cold War Zombies

Mauer Der Toten has a helpful AI to assist you in slaying the undead – here’s how to build Klaus. The last round-based Zombies map added to Black Ops Cold War was Firebase Z back in Season 1 Reloaded. Now, 3 seasons later, we finally have our hands on Mauer Der Toten, and it’s shaping up to be everything we hoped it would be.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Mauer Der Toten: How to Turn on the Power – Cold War Zombies

First things first, you’ll need to know how to turn on the power in Black Ops Cold War Zombies’ new Mauer Der Toten map. It’s a staple of Call of Duty Zombies games at this point and you’ll need to know how to turn on the power once again in Mauer Der Toten. If you’re wanting to explore all that the map has to offer, including accessing the Pack-a-Punch machine, getting things powered up is a must.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How To Turn On Power & Pack-A-Punch | Mauer Der Toten

The first step of every Call of Duty: Zombies Easter egg is unlocking the Pack-a-Punch Machine. The Zombies maps usually follow a pretty strict formula — first you turn on power, then you activate the Pack-a-Punch. In this map, that formula is strictly adhered to, but actually reaching the Power Room is a lot harder this time around. You’ll also need to arm up and be ready for a challenging mini-boss encounter before you can turn on the Pack-a-Punch Machine proper.
Video GamesPolygon

Call of Duty: Warzone gets its biggest balance update ever

Call of Duty season’s 4 Reloaded patch may not have been earth-shattering for Black Ops Cold War, but Warzone’s brought way more changes than usual to make up for it. In the latest patch for the battle royale game, Raven Software has rebalanced over 40 guns in the most comprehensive weapon-tuning update Warzone has ever received.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How To Build & Upgrade Klaus The Robot Buddy | Mauer Der Toten

Want an AI companion to help you fight back the infinite hordes of undead on Mauer Der Toten? You can do it by rebuilding Klaus, the most conspicuous Easter egg step you’ll encounter while exploring the ruins of Berlin. By finding two hidden items, you can rebuild Klaus and have him join you — you can order him order to specific spots, and he’ll attack any incoming zombies without your input. You can re-summon Klaus with the radios all around the map, and you can even upgrade him into a punk rock robot killing machine.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Mauer Der Toten: Free Wonder Weapon Guide – Cold War Zombies

Want to get your hands on a free Wonder Weapon in Mauer Der Toten? We’ve got you covered. Black Ops Cold War Zombies’ newest map is here and the internet is abuzz with fans trying to track down Mauer Der Toten’s many secrets. And only hours after the Zombies survival map went live, players are already discovering some of the best survival strategies in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy