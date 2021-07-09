'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Trailer Reveals New, Zombie-Infested Mauer Der Toten Map

The dead have risen and overrun the streets of Berlin once again! The newest map for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Mauer Der Toten, has officially been revealed in a beautiful trailer that blends cinematics with gameplay. While the city is teeming with zombies, players have plenty of options when it comes to engaging the advancing hordes. From battles atop rooftops with ziplines for quick escapes to intense fights in an underground subway amidst an operating train, you and your fellow Requiem Agents will have to work together to stop the army of dead.