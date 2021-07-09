Cancel
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame to induct Tulsa Sound’s Ann Bell

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Bell, an original member of the famed Tulsa Sound, will be inducted by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Sept. 18 at a ceremony and concert in Muskogee. Bell started her professional music career at age 16, when she and high school friends Max Wisely, Bill Phillips, Dick Gordon Jr. and Wayne Evans formed the band Rubbery Cargo. The group was discovered and signed a contract to perform at a Tulsa teen club.

