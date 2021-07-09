Cancel
Star to launch free energy consumption calculator app at 40th TCS&D Show

MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Star Refrigeration will deliver presentations and showcase a brand new app for TCS&D attendees in September. The UK’s only dedicated cold chain conference is taking place at the East of England Arena on 7 and 8 September 2021, and Star Refrigeration will be travelling to the show in Peterborough to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

