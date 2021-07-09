Cancel
PG&E: State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Friday as Heat Wave Set to Increase Energy Demand Across the West

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 9, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — With extreme temperatures forecast across much of California on Friday (July 9), the state’s grid operator is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity tomorrow afternoon and evening to help ease the strain on the grid during crucial evening hours when solar energy is diminished or no longer available.

