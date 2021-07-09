Cancel
Los Angeles, California Court Makes Oil Industry Pay Over $2 Million for Retaliatory Lawsuit, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

 10 days ago

July 9, 2021 - LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ordered the oil industry this week to pay over $1.2 million in legal fees to Youth for Environmental. Justice, the South Central Youth Leadership Coalition and the Center for Biological Diversity — and over $1 million to the city of Los Angeles — for bringing a retaliatory lawsuit against the groups.

