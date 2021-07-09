Healthy Hesitancy and COVID Vaccines: A Call to Action

Globally, including India is continuously striving towards improving Covid 19 vaccination rate. In India, about 15.55 % of the population has been inoculated with at least one vaccine dose as of 17th June 2021. Low uptake of vaccines has the power to reduce the Vaccination impact. The World Health Organization defines vaccine hesitancy as “to delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccination despite the availability of vaccination services.” The determinants of Vaccines could be understood through the WHO-led 3Cs model. In this model, 3Cs represents Complacency, Convenience, and Confidence as three categories. Complacencyrefers to the factors which represent the perceived risks of vaccine-preventable diseases. Indeed, where it is low, the population will not feel the vaccination need. Convenience is another factor that refers to the physical availability, affordability, and willingness-to-pay, geographical accessibility, ability to understand (language and health literacy). The last, Confidence, that refers to the trust in terms of the effectiveness and safety of vaccines, and the delivery system that delivers them.
