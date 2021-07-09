Cancel
Public Health

Healthy Hesitancy and COVID Vaccines: A Call to Action

By Cleveland Francis, Jr., MD
Medscape News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, approximately 55% of the US population is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and vaccine hesitancy remains a significant barrier. Lack of trust in institutions such as pharma, health systems, and government is pervasive. Conspiratorial as well as frank political motivations promote misinformation and anti-vaccination stances. Solutions to these types of hesitancy are challenging.

