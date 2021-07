Sergio Ramos, who made the switch from Real Madrid to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, has stated that he hopes Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club this summer. 35-year-old Ramos ended a legendary 16-year career at Los Blancos earlier in the summer, moving to PSG on a free transfer. And, although French international Mbappe has been a target for Los Blancos, the former Real captain would rather keep him where he is for the moment.